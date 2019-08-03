Lady Patriots gain confidence in scrimmages

By TERRY GROOVER

Samantha Lindsay liked what she saw, though not necessarily the results.

Lindsay, who coaches the Southwest Covenant Lady Patriots’ volleyball team, got her first look at her players in action against someone other than their teammates during a six-team scrimmage at Yukon High School.

Against the Yukon Millerettes, in the second game of the scrimmage, the Lady Patriots fell by 10 points in a 30-minute game. But overall, Lindsay said she was pleased.

“The biggest thing is to see more confidence in them,” Lindsay said.

The team started practice July 22, a week after most other teams hit the court, so it has been almost a year since they were all on the court together.

Lindsay said that was obvious after the first match of the day. However, they did improve against Yukon and she was hoping they would continue to gain confidence against the other teams they were to face later in the day.

“By the end of the day, I am hoping we are more comfortable with each other and are communicating more, and effectively running our offense,” she said.

The coach also said the team is much further along than it was at this point last year.

“I am very happy with where we are in the season. I just have high expectation for them, and they have high expectations for themselves. They know where they want to get, and we are obviously not there yet,” Lindsay said. “There are a lot of little things to work on and work out.”

Lindsay said some of the team’s issues involved having new players in new positions.

“It is still early, so there were no big standouts,” she said.

The Lady Patriots next take to the court at Claremore on Friday for another multi-team scrimmage.