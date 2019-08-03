2019-2020 School Supplies
Central School
Pre-Kindergarten
*No names on
supplies
NO BACKPACKS WITH WHEELS
1 – Bottle of white glue (4 ounce)
1 – Multipack of (5 ounce containers) Play-Doh
1 – Washable crayons (24 count)
2 – Washable markers (Broad Point)
1 – Pkg. of 4 ct. fine tip dry erase markers
1 – Ream of white copy paper
1 – Pkg. construction paper – assorted colors – boys
1 – Pkg. white card stock – girls
1 – Washable watercolors
1 – Pkg. 4 ct. chisel tip dry erase markers
2 – 6-pack school glue sticks
1 – Plastic folder with pockets & brads (name on folder)
Non-Instructional Items
3 – Tissue boxes (200 count)
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
1 – Quart size baggies – boys
1 – Sandwich size Baggies – girls
$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)
Kindergarten
*No names on
supplies
NO BACKPACKS WITH WHEELS
10 – Crayola glue sticks
3 – Packages of crayons (24 count)
1 – Rectangle pink eraser
1 – Package 4 pack Play-Doh (5 ounce containers)
1 – Pkg. sheet protectors
2 – Package black dry erase markers (1 fine tip & 1 wide tip)
1 – Ream of white copy paper
1 – Package Crayola washable watercolors (single)
1 – Pkg. sharpend Ticonderoga pencils
1 – Spiral notebook (plain – with name)
1 – Poly folder with pockets and brads (with name)
Non-instructional items
1 – Tissue box (200 count)
1 – Container antibacterial wipes – girls
1 – Hand sanitizer – boys
1 – Quart size Ziploc baggies (girls)
1 – Ziploc gallon baggies (boys)
$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)
First Grade
*No names on
supplies
NO BACKPACKS WITH WHEELS
Blunt scissors (left or right)
4 – Packages – crayons (24 count)
2 – Liquid white Elmer’s Glue 4 ounce (no gel) (1 for art)
2 – Pearl Erasers – large
2 – Folders with pockets – no brads (plain)
1 – Large pack #2 yellow pencils (real wood only – no decorations on pencils)
1 – Transparent ruler with inches and centimeters marked
1 – Ream of white copy paper
1 – Pkg. black dry erase markers (2 fine tips and 2 wide tips)
4 – Glue sticks, small
1 – Small plastic school box (approx. 8 ½ x 5 ½)
1 – Single subject spiral notebook – wide ruled (plain)
1 – Pkg. washable 10 count jumbo markers
Non-instructional items
2 – Tissue boxes (200 count)
1 – Container of antibacterial wipes
$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)
Second Grade
*Write names on supplies
NO BACKPACKS WITH WHEELS
2 – Packages of Crayons (24 count)
1 – Transparent ruler with inches and centimeters marked
1 – Self-contained plastic pencil sharpener for colored pencils
1 – Pair – pointed scissors (left or right)
2 – Plastic folders with pockets
1 – Large pink eraser
1 – Box colored map pencils
2 – Packages fine tip dry-erase markers
1 – Package washable markers
1 – Ream of white copy paper
2 – Single subject spiral notebooks
1 – Small plastic school box (approx. 8 ½ x 5 ½)
12 – Glue sticks
24 – #2 pencils (real wood only)
1 – Composition notebook
Non-instructional items
2 – Tissue boxes (200 count)
1 – Container of antibacterial wipes
$5 Headphone tech fee (opt.)
Third Grade
*Supplies will need to be replenished during the year
*Write names on supplies
2 – Packages – glue sticks (six package size)
1 – Pair pointed scissors
24 – #2 pencils
1 – Box colored map pencils
1 – Plastic school box (8 ½ x 5 ½)
1 – Large eraser
2 – Pkgs. dry erase markers black fine point – (kkinny)
2 – Pkgs. crayons
1 – Ruler with inches and centimeters (transparent)
2 – Reams of white copy paper
1 – Pack of loose-leaf paper – optional
1 – Pkg. markers
3 – Pocket folders (no brads)
3 – Single subject spiral notebooks
Non-instructional items
3 – Tissue boxes (200 count)
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
$5 Headphone
fee (opt.)
Myers Elementary
Pre-Kindergarten
*No name on supplies (please bring supplies on Back to School Night)
*Standard school size backpack
1 – Elmer’s School Glue (4 ounce)
1 – Multipack of (5 ounce containers) Play-Doh brand
1 – Crayola washable watercolors
1 – 1 ½” 3-ring binder (white only)
2 – 2-pack Elmer’s School Glue Sticks
1 – Black dry erase Expo marker
1 – Pkg. colored pencils
1 – Ream white copy paper
2 – Pocket folders without brads
1 – Pkg. sheet protectors
2 – Pkgs. Crayola washable markers (broad point – classic colors – 8 count)
1 – Bath towel for rest time with child’s name
2 – Pkgs. Crayola washable crayons (16 count)
1 – Pkg. #2 pencils
Non-instructional items
1 – Tissue box (200 count)
1 – Package baby wipes
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
1 – Sandwich size Ziploc bags – girls
1 – Gallon Ziploc bags – boys
1 – Set of headphones
Kindergarten
*No name on supplies (please bring supplies on Back to School Night)
4 – Pkgs. crayons (24 count)
8 – Small glue sticks
6 – Yellow sharpened #2 pencils
1 – 4-pack tub play dough
1 – Pkg. dry erase markers
1 – Water color paint set
1 – Pair child-size scissors
1 – Regular size bath towel with child’s name
1 – Clipboard
1 – Ream of white paper
2 – Boxes Crayola original color wide markers
2 – Red plastic folders with pockets & brads
Non-Instructional Items
1 – Sandwich size Ziploc bags – Girls
1 – Gallon size Ziploc bags – Boys
1 – Tissue box (200 count)
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
1 – Set of headphones
First Grade
*No name on supplies (please bring supplies on Back to School Night)
3 – Pkgs. glue sticks (4 pack)
1 – 1” binder
1 – Pkg. sheet protectors
1 – Coloring book
2 – Box Crayola markers (wide tip) – classic colors
1 – Plastic school box
2 – Pink erasers
1 – Ream of white copy paper
3 – Pkgs. Crayola crayons basic colors (16 or 24 count)
1 – Dozen #2 pencils
Scissors (metal)
4 – 2-pocket folders – plastic, pronged – 2 red and 2 blue
1 – One-subject spiral notebooks
Non-instructional items
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
1 – Tissue box (200 count)
1 – Sandwich Ziploc bags – girls
1 – Gallon Ziploc bags – boys
1 – Set of headphones
Second Grade
*No name on supplies (please bring supplies on Back to School Night)
3 – Pkgs. crayons (24 count) Crayola brand
24 – #2 pencils (Ticonderoga or US Gold preferred)
1 – School box (small – approx. 9”x5”)
2 – Wide-ruled notebooks
1 – Ream of white copy paper
4 – Pink erasers
4 – Pocket folder (heavy duty) plastic with brads
1 – Pkg. wide-ruled notebook paper
Child size scissors
6 – Glue sticks
2 – Pkgs. dry erase markers black
Non-instructional items
2 – Box quart size slider Ziploc bags – girls (optional)
1 – Box gallon size slider Ziploc bags – boys (optional)
2 – Tissue boxes (200 count)
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
1 – Set of headphones
Third Grade
*No name on supplies (please bring supplies on Back to School Night)
2 – Pink erasers (boys)
3 – 3-hole pocket folders (1 ea. red, blue,
purple)
1 – Crayons (24 count)
3 – Spiral wide-ruled notebooks
1 – Scissors – pointed
1 – Pkg. large Expo brand dry erase markers (black)
1 – Cloth pencil pouch with 3 holes
1 – Pkg. of 3×5 index cards (girls)
1 – Ream of white paper
3 – Dz. #2 pencils (yellow)
2 – Pack of 2 glue sticks
1 – Package wide-lined notebook paper (200 count)
1 – 1” 3-ring hard cover binder w/pockets
1 – 2” 3-ring hard cover binder w/pockets
1 – Pocket folder w/brads – green
Non-instructional items
2 – Tissue boxes (200 count)
1 – Tub of Clorox wipes
1 – Set of headphones
Parkland Elementary
Pre-Kindergarten
*No name on supplies (except for
binder)
*Standard size backpacks – no toddler backpacks
2 – Washable crayons (24 count)
6 – Glue sticks
1 – 1 ½” 3-ring binder with clear front
1 – 3-ring sheet protectors (10 or 20 count)
2 – Washable watercolors
2 – Washable markers (broad point – classic colors)
2 – 4-Packs Play-Doh (5 ounce containers – any brand)
1 – Ream white copy paper
Non-instructional items
1 – Baggies – snack size (boys) and gallon size (girls)
1 – Package baby wipes
1 – Tissue box
1 – Container antibacterial wipes (boys)
1 – 8 oz. pump hand sanitizer (girls)
$5 Headphone tech fee (opt.)
Kindergarten
*Standard size backpack
Please label ONLY THE BINDER and backpacks
2 – Boxes markers (8-color) classic colors
2 – Water colors
6 – Glue sticks
1 – Package #2 pencils
1 – 4-Pack dry erase markers
1 – Package of 3-ring sheet protectors (20 count)
1 – 1 ½” 3-ring binder with clear front cover
1 – Ream white copy paper
4 – 16-count crayons – regular size
Play dough (pack of 4 – any brand)
Non-instructional items
1 – Tissue box
1 – Package baby wipes
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
1 – Box Ziploc bags (any brand) girls – snack
1 – Box Ziploc bags (any brand) boys – gallon
$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)
First Grade
*It will not be
necessary to put names on these
supplies. We pool these supplies and use them as needed.
*Please label only binder and school box
*1 – Water colors (dry) – Crayola
1 – Bottle glue (4 oz) – No gel
4 – Boxes crayons (24 count)
School box (8 ½ x 5 ½)
*1 – Pkg. marker – broad tip – classic colors
4 – Thin point black dry erase markers
1 – 1” heavy duty binder
*4 – Glue sticks
1 – Can play dough (any brand)
1 – Kid scissors
*2 – Pink erasers
24 – #2 pencils (wood) yellow only (no designer colors)
1 – Ream of white copy paper
Non-instructional items
1 – Container of antibacterial wipes
1 – Bottle hand sanitizer (medium or large)
2 – Tissue boxes (200 count)
1 – Ziploc bags (boys – quart & girls – gallon) any brand
$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)
Second Grade
1 – highlighter
2 – Boxes crayons
1 – Package pencil cap erasers
1 – Package #2 pencils
1 – Pencil pouch
4 – Glue Ssicks
1 – Ream of white copy p aper
2 – Cans play dough (Any Brand)
School box (approx. 8 ½ x 5 ½ please)
1 – Wide-lined and thin-lined markers
2 – Red leaded pencils
1 – White school glue (8 oz)
Pointed scissors
Non-Instructional Items
1 – Container of antibacterial wipes – boys
2 – Tissue boxes
1 – Antibacterial hand sanitizer – girls
$5 Headphone tech fee (opt.)
Third Grade
*All Supplies Replace as Needed
*No Name on Supplies. We Pool these Supplies and Use Them As Needed
2 – Boxes Crayons (24 Count)
Spiral notebook (1-subject) wide ruled
Pencil box (8 ½ x 5 ½) no zipper or pouch
2 – Pink erasers
1 – Ream of white paper
1 – Ruler
4 – Glue sticks
Pointed scissors
1 – Box thin tip markers
2 – Highlighters (two different colors)
2 – Red ink pens
2 – Pack pencil cap erasers
Non-Instructional Items
2 – Containers antibacterial wipes
2 – Tissue boxes (200 count)
1 – Germ-X (8 oz)
$5 Headphone tech fee (opt.)
Ranchwood Elementary
Please bring supplies on Back-to-School Night
Pre-Kindergarten
*No Name on Supplies
1 – Play-Doh (5 ounce container) (any color)
2 – Plastic folder w/brads
1 – Elmer’s glue bottle
4 – Elmer’s glue sticks
1 – Pkg. Crayola markers (broad tips)
1 – Pkg. Crayola markers (thin tips)
1 – Ream white copy paper
2 – Boxes Crayola crayons
1 – Kinder Mat (for rest time)
1 – Package thin Expo markers
Non-Instructional Items
1 – Box of tissues
1 – Tube antibacterial wipes
1 – Pump (8 oz) hand sanitizer
Kindergarten
*Please Mark Names on Supplies
4 – Crayola crayons (24 count)
1 – Package classic Crayola markers
2 – Packages 4 glue sticks
1 – Package #2 pencils (24 count)
1 – Ream of white copy paper
1 – Spiral notebook wide ruled
1 – Watercolors (Crayola)
1 – Scissors (left or right handed)
2 – Pocket folders with brads – solid color only
Art Class: 1 – Box of Crayola crayons 16 count (Label “Art”)
Non-Instructional Items
1 – Container of antibacterial wipes
2 – Boxes Kleenex
$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)
First Grade
* No Name on Supplies – We will distribute as needed
2 – Spiral notebooks (70-page wide lined) 1 red and 1 blue
1 – Pointed scissors
6 – Glue sticks
1 – Package watercolors
School box (small)
1 – Zipper pencil bag with holes for binder (clear front if possible)
1 – Ream white copy paper
10 – Black (thin point) dry erase markers
12 – #2 pencils (wood only)
2 – Crayola crayons (24 count)
3 – Plastic pocket folders with brads (1 red, 1 blue, 1 green)
1 – Markers (8 count washable) classic colors
2 – Pink erasers
Art Class: 1 Prang or Crayola color watercolor set (Label “Art”)
Non-Instructional Items
1 – Tissue box
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
1 – Hand sanitizer – girls
1 – Ziploc bags (sandwich or gallon bags) – boys
$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)
Second Grade
*No name on supplies – we will distribute as needed
2 – Packages #2 pencils (yellow) – do not label
10 – Glue sticks
School box (approx. 8 ½ x 5 ½ box size only)
4 – Black dry erase marker
1 Ruler (12 inches) with centimeters and inches marked
Pointed scissors (children’s size)
Pink or greene raser
1 – Ream of white copy paper
4 – Spiral notebooks (70 page wide lined) solid colors only – red, yellow, green blue
4 – Plastic folders with clasp and pockets – solid colors only – red, yellow, green, blue
2 – Crayons (24 count)
1 – Classic color markers (8 count)
1 – Highlighter
1 – Package – colored pencils
Art Class: 1 – 8 or 12 count broad line Crayola washable marker set (Label “Art”)
Non-Instructional Items
2 – Tissue boxes
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
$5.00 Headphone fee (opt.)
Third Grade
*Please mark names on supplies
4 – 2-pocket flexible plastic folders (red plastic only)
School box – small, approximately 8 ½ x 5 ½ flip top
1 – Elmer’s glue (white only)
1 – Wide lined notebook paper (200 count)
2 – Spiral notebooks (70 page – wide lined)
2 – Packages of colored pencils
Pointed scissors (medium size)
1 – Ream white copy paper
2 – Highlighters (yellow only)
3 – Glue sticks
1 – Box crayons up to 24 count (no 48 or 68 count)
12 – #2 pencils – wood only – sharpened
1 – Pack of 2 red ink pens
1 – Pkg. pink pearl erasers – no cap erasers
No hand sanitizer, no binders for the entire year and no pencil sharpeners
Art Class: 3 – Glue sticks (Label “Art”)
Non-Instructional Items
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
1 – Tissue boxes
$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)
Shedeck
Pre-Kindergarten
*No name on supplies – replace items as needed
No backpacks with wheels
2 – Crayola washable water colors
6 – Elmer’s school glue sticks
2 – Plastic pocket folder with brads and bottom pockets
1 – Crayola washable markers (broad point – classic colors – 8-count)
2 – Cans of Play-doh – no Roseart
4 – Crayons (8 count, no large crayons)
1 – Elmer’s glue (4 oz)
1 – Ream white copy paper
1 – Crayola washable crayons (16 count)
1 – 4-pack fine line Expo dry erase markers – black
Non-Instructional Items
1 – Tissue box (200 count)
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
Kindergarten
*No name on supplies
2 – Crayola crayons (24 count)
6 – #2 pencils, sharpened (yellow, wooden)
2 – Crayola markers (10 count, fat classic colors broad tip)
4 – Thin line black Expo dry erase markers
1 – Package dry watercolors paints
8 – Regular glue sticks
2 – Plastic pocket folders with bottom pockets and brads (solid color)
1 – Plastic school box (8 ½ x 5 ½)
1 – Ream white copy paper
4 – Tubs play dough (any color, no Roseart)
1 – Pair scissors (metal blunt tip)
Non-instructional items
1 – Tissue box (200 count)
1 – Ziploc bags (boys – gallon size)
1 – Ziploc bags (girls – sandwich size)
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
1 – Bottle sanitizer
1 – Container disinfecting wipes (Clorox/Lysol)
First Grade
*No name on supplies – replace items as needed
1 – Solid colored spiral notebook
1 – Dozen #2 pencils (yellow wooden only)
3 – Crayons (24 count)
1 – Pair scissors
1 – School box (8 ½ x 5 ½)
6 – Glue sticks
2 – Plastic pocket folders with pockets and brads (red)
8 – Dry erase Expo markers (black)
1 – Ream white copy paper
Non-Instructional Items
1 – Bottle hand sanitizer
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
1 – Box sandwich size baggies – boys
1 – Gallon size bags – girls
2 – Tissue boxes
Second Grade
*No name on supplies
1 – Ream white copy paper
2 dozen – #2 pencils – wood only
2 – Big black Expo markers
2 – Crayons (24 count)
Scissors – pointed
6 – Plastic folders with pockets and brads
2 – Packages – colored pencils (12 count)
1 – Composition notebook
1 – School box (plastic 8 ½ x 5 ½)
1 – Wooden ruler
12 – Regular glue sticks
1 – Elmer’s glue (4 ounce)
2 – Pink erasers
1 – Spiral notebook (70 pages) wide-lined
Non-Instructional Items
2 – Tissue boxes (200 count)
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
Third Grade
*Replace supplies as needed
2 – Dozen #2 pencils – no mechanical pencils
4 – Folders – 3 hole punched
1 – 2-inch or larger 3 ring binder
1 – Zippered pencil pouch
1 – Pair of scissors
2 – Highlighters
2 – Pink erasers
2 – Composition Notebooks
2 – 4-pack black Expo dry erase markers (fine line)
1 – Crayons (24 count)
8 – Glue sticks
1 – Ream white paper
2 – Package Crayola colored pencils
2 – Spiral notebook – 1 subject wide rule
Non-Instructional Items
1 – Tissue Box
1 – Container Antibacterial Wipes
Skyview
Pre-Kindergarten
*No name on suppplies
*No petite/toddler sized backpacks
1 – Crayola washable water colors
1 – Elmer’s glue
2 – Elmer’s school glue sticks (2-pack)
1 – Package dry erase markers – Expo brand
1 – Girls – Crayola washable markers (broad point – classic colors – 8 count)
1 – Boys – Crayola washable markers (thin point – classic colors)
1 – Spiral notebook (wide lined, single subject)
1 – Ream white copy paper
2 – Solid color poly vinyl pocket folder with brads
1 – Multi-pack Play-Doh (any color) not Roseart
2 – Boxes Crayola crayons (any count) no large crayons
1 – 1-inch thick Kindermat (plastic) (for rest time)
Non-Instructional Items
1 – Tissue box
1 – Package baby wipes – boys
1 – Container disinfectant wipes – girls
1 – Disinfectant spray – boys
1 – Bottle hand sanitizer – girls
Kindergarten
*No name on supplies – replace supplies as needed
*No backpacks with wheels
1 – Pair kids metal scissors (pointed)
1 – Red poly vinyl pocket folder with brads
1 – Blue poly vinyl pocket folder with brads
1 – Zipper heavy duty pencil bag with holes
1 – Package Crayola crayons basic colors only (8 count) no jumbo crayons
5 – Boxes crayons (24 count)
1 – Ream white copy paper
12 – Glue sticks
1 – Subject spiral wide ruled notebook
1 – Play dough – 4 pack – girls
1 – 4 pack Expo fine point dry erase marker (black only)
12 – #2 Pencils (Ticonderoga) (no Trusty or Eagle brand)
1 – Watercolor paint
Non-Instructional Items
1 – Container Clorox wipes – boys
1 – Box gallon size baggies – boys
1 – Box snack size baggies – girls
1 – Box tissue (200 count)
$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)
First Grade
*No name on supplies – replace supplies as needed
*No backpacks with wheels
24 – #2 Pencils (Ticonderoga) (no Trusty or Eagle brand)
1 – Set Crayola brand markers
1 – Package black Expo chisel tip dry erase markers
1 – 1-inch 3-ring binder with pockets (1-inch only)
1 – Zipper clear pencil bags with holes for binder
2 – Composition notebooks
1 – Metal pointed scissors
1 – Ream white copy paper
4 – Packages Crayola brand crayons (no Sparkle crayons) (24 count)
2 – Pink erasers
Glue sticks (8 jumbo or 16 regular)
Plastic school box (no larger size boxes)
1 – Elmer’s glue
Non-Instructional Items
1 – Tissue box (175 count)
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
1 – Ziploc baggies – any size
1 – Set of headphones
$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)
Second Grade
*No name on supplies – all supplies will be shared – replace supplies as needed
*No backpacks with wheels
24 – #2 Yellow wood pencils – sharpened
2 – Black Expo dry erase markers
Sharp scissors
2 – Packages Crayola markers (classic colors only)
1 – Composition notebooks (no spiral)
1 – Transparent ruler
1 – Ream white copy paper
4 – Pocket folders with brads – solid colors: red, blue, green, yellow
2 – Pink erasers
3 – Crayons (24 count)
1 – School box (8 ½ x 5 ½)
4 – Glue sticks
Non-Instructional Items
2 – Tissue boxes
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
1 – Set of headphones
Third Grade
*No name on supplies – replace supplies as needed
*No backpacks with wheels
Crayons (24 count or more)
2 – Dozen #2 yellow pencils
4 – Glue sticks
Pointed scissors
1 – Package Crayola markers
1 – Standard size school box
1 – Ream white copy paper
1 – Box Expo markers (2-pack)
2 – Pink erasers
2 – Wide lined spiral notebooks (70 page)
1 – Highlighter
2 – Folders with pockets and brads
1 – Package wide lined notebook paper
Non-Instructional Items
2 – Tissue boxes (large)
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
1 – Set of headphones
Surrey Hills
*For safety reasons, tennis shoes are required for P.E. Grades K-3
Pre-Kindergarten
*No name on supplies
1 – Full size backpack to carry folders and library books (no toddler backpacks)
1 – Crayola washable watercolor paint
1 – Multi-pack Play-Doh (4-5 oz containers)
4 – Boxes Crayola crayons 24 count primary colors (no large crayons)
2 – Boxes Crayola washable broad pt. markers
8 – Elmer’s glue sticks
1 – Dry erase markers (boys- thin line; girls – thick line)
1 – Ream white copy paper
1 – Box Crayola washable markers fine point
1 – Metal pointed scissors – all students
Non-Instructional Items
Girls – 1 Container antibacterial wipes
Boys – 1 Container baby wipes
Kindergarten
*No name on supplies
12 – Elmer’s glue sticks (purple if possible)
1 – Ream white copy paper
1 – Metal scissors
1 – #2 Pencils (12 count Ticonderoga) no decorative pencils
3-4 packs Play-Doh
2 – Packages dry erase markers (4 count)
2 – Crayola washable markers (10 count) classic colors
6 – 24 count Crayola crayons
1 – Plastic school box (approx. 8 ½ x 5 ½)
1 – Watercolor paint (8 count)
2 – Plastic – 2 pocket folder with brads
Non-Instructional Items
2 – Containers of antibacterial wipes
2 – Tissue boxes
1 – 8-Ounce bottle hand sanitizer (unscented)
Boys – Sandwich size Ziploc bags
Girls – Gallon size Ziploc bags
1 – Set of headphones
First Grade
*No name on supplies
12 – #2 Pencils (Ticonderoga)
4 – Jumbo glue sticks
3 – Crayons (24 count)
2 – Washable markers (8 count)
1 – Can of Play-Doh (no Fun Dough)
1 – Pkg. heavy weight construction paper – solid color (no multi-colored)
1 – Pkg. page protectors
1 – Ream white copy paper
1 – Package pink erasers
1 – Metal pointed scissors – not plastic
2 – Plastic folders with brads (1 green, 1 blue)
2 – Pkg. Expo fine point ndry erase markers (4 pack) black
1 – Plastic school box (approx. 8 ½ x 5 ½)
Non-Instructional Items
1 – Container antibacterial wipes
2 – Tissue boxes
1 – Set of headphones
Second Grade
*No name on supplies
*No trapper keepers
2 – Packages #2 pencils (Ticonderoga)
2 – Packages Crayons (24 count)
1 – 1-Subject wide-ruled notebook – plain colored – 70 count
Metal pointed scissors – not plastic
8 – Count markers
1 – Ream white copy paper
1 – Highlighter
1 – Pkg. dry erase (Expo – 4 count) wide tip markers
2 – Plastic folders with prongs
2 – Pocket folders
1 – Clear plastic ruler (inches and centimeters)
1 – Plastic school box (no larger than 8 ½ x 5 ½)
1 – Package of glue sticks (4 count)
Girls – 1 Pkg. Astrobright paper or cardstock
1 – Pkg. notebook paper
Non-Instructional Items
2 – Clorox bleach free wipes – all students
2 – Tissue boxes (large) – all students
Boys – Ziploc bags – sandwich size
Girls – Ziploc bags – gallon size
Boys – 1 bottle hand sanitizer
1 Set of headphones
Third Grade
*No name on supplies – replenish supplies as needed
1 – 2-inch binder
2 – Pink erasers
3 – Single subject spiral notebook
Pointed scissors (no plastic)
12 – Glue sticks
2 – Packages Expo markers black
2 dozen – Ticonderoga yellow only – no mechanical pencils
1 – Ream white copy paper
6 – Plastic folders with pockets – no brads – 2 green, 2 blue, 2 red – must fit in binder
1 – Pkg. construction paper
2 – Boxes crayons (24 count only)
1 – Pkg. Crayola markers
Non-Instructional Items
Girls – 1 Container antibacterial wipes
Boys – 1 Bottle hand sanitizer
2 – Tissue boxes (large)
1 Set of headphones
Independence
Fourth Grade
*Supplies will need to be replenished during the school year
2 – Pack of eraser tops for pencils
1 – Wide rule filler paper*
4 – Dozen wood pencils (#2)*
1 – Package red pens
2 – Packages dry erase markers – black
3 – 1-Subject spiral notebooks
2 – Brad folders with pocket
1 – Scissors
1 – Protractor
1 – Ream white copy paper
1 – Package highlighters
1 – 5-Subject spiral notebook (for social studies)
1 – Handheld pencil sharpener
1 – Nylon pencil bag
1 – Wooden ruler with centimeters and inches
6 – Glue sticks*
2 – Package colored pencils*
1 – Letter-size plastic accordion file (at least 5 tabs) or 1 binder with 5 folders – check with homeroom teacher
Non-Instructional Items
3 – Tissue boxes
1 – Tub antibacterial wipes
1 – Ziploc bags – quart or gallon size (boys)
2 – Packages 3×5 notecards
$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)
Fifth Grade
*Supplies will need to be replenished during the school year
2 – Wide rule filler paper*
4 – Doz. wooden pencils (#2)
1 – Pkg. red pens
1 – Pkg. colored pencils*
6 – Glue sticks*
4 – Single subject spiral notebooks
1 – 2-3” binder
6 – Pocket folders – with holes to go inside binder
1 – Handheld pencil sharpener (with lid)
1 – Ream white copy paper
2 – Packages cap erasers
1 – Pkg. Crayola markers
1 – Pencil bag with rings
1 – Package crayons*
1 – Pkg. of 4 dry erase markers (black) wide tip
1 – Brad folder with pockets
1 – Yellow highlighter*
1 – Scissors
Non-Instructional Items
3 – Tissue boxes
1 – Tub antibacterial wipes
1 – Bottle Germ-X
Earbuds
Lakeview
Fourth Grade
*No name on supplies
*Supplies will need to be replenished during the year
2 – Pkg. crayons (24 count)
2 – Spiral notebooks (70 page) – no designs
1 – Loose leaf notebook paper (wide ruled – 200 count)
4 – Dozen #2 pencils (sharpened) yellow only
1 – Bottle glue AND 8 glue sticks
2 – Boxes colored pencils (12 count)
4 – Folders with pockets and brads (different solid colors) no designs
3 – Pkgs. dry erase markers – black (4 pack)
1 – Highlighter
2 – Composition books (100 pages) (no designs)
1 – Ream white copy paper
1 – Pair pointed scissors (left or right) (medium or large)
1 – Pkg. washable markers
Specials List (PE, art, STEM & music)
1 – 1” 3-ring binder
1 – Pencil pouch with one package of sharpened pencils
1 – Tube antibacterial (Clorox type) wipes – Girls
Students in Gifted/Talented – 1” Binder
Non-Instructional Items
2 – Pencil sharpeners (hand held to trap shavings)
1 – Pencil zipper bag
1 – Tube antibacterial wipes (Clorox type)
2 – Tissue boxes
1 – Pkg. cap erasers
1 – Headphones or ear buds
Fifth Grade
*Please label all supplies
*Supplies will need to be replenished during the year
2 – Composition notebooks
2 – Boxes colored pencils
1 – Pair of large scissors
1 – 3-Ring pencil bag
12 – Large dry erase markers (black)
4 – Glue sticks*
1 – Bottle of glue
4 – Multicolored highlighters
1 – Ream white copy paper
1 – Pack grading pens (red)
1 – 2” 3-ring binder
4 – Doz. #2 pencils
2 – Spiral notebooks
1 – Pkg. markers
4 – Pocket folders – with holes to put in binder (no brads)
Specials List (PE, art, STEM & music)
1 – 1” 3-ring binder
1 – Pencil pouch with one package of sharpened pencils
1 – Pencil sharpener (manual to trap shavings)
1 – Single reaem colored paper (boys only)
1 – Tube antibacterial (Clorox type) wipes (girls only)
Students in Gifted/Talented – 1” Binder
Non-Instructional Items
1 – Package eraser caps
1 – Manual pencil sharpener
1 – Tube antibacterial wipes (Clorox type)
2 – Tissue boxes
Headphones or earbuds
Yukon Middle School
Sixth Grade
Student daily use (student keeps and replenishes as needed)
1 – 12 Pack pencils
1 – 12 Pack colored pencils
2 – Pkgs. notebook paper
2 – Facial tissues (will be turned into 1st hour teacher) Non-Instructional
1 – Pair of earbuds for Chromebooks (used daily)
1 – Handheld pencil sharpener with receptacle
Math
1 – Purple folder with brads
1 – Composition notebook
4 – Glue sticks
Geography
1 – 1” 3-Ring binder
1 – Pack of 5 tabbed dividers
Science
$5.00 Lab fee (cash only)
1 – 1” Binder
1 – Pocket folder with brads
English
1 – 1” Binder
1 – Pkg. 8 tab dividers
1 – Folder with brads
1 – Composition book
Careers
1 – Folder with brads (any color)
1 – Spiral notebook
Other 2 electives
4 – Pocket folders with brads (any color)
First Hour Only
1 – Ream copy paper
1 – Antibacterial wipes or hand sanitizer
Seventh Grade
Student daily use (student keeps and replenishes as needed)
Pencils
Notebook paper
Colored pencils
Red grading pens
1 Pair of earbuds for Chromebooks (used daily)
7th Math
1 – 1 ½” binder
1 – Basic 4 function calculator (recommended for home use)
Pre-Algebra
1 – Composition notebook
2 – Glue sticks
TI 30xs Multiview Scientific calculator (recommended for home use)
Geography (teacher will keep)
1 – Plastic pocket folder with brads
1 – Handheld pencil sharpener
1 – 12-Count colored pencils (teacher keeps)
2 – Red pens (teacher keeps)
Science (teacher will keep)
1 – Pocket folder with brads
$5.00 For lab supplies (cash only)
English/Language arts (teacher will keep)
1 – Composition notebook
1 – ½” Binder or 1 plastic folder with brads (½” only)
2 – Glue sticks
2 – Different colored highlighters
Advisory (advisory teacher will keep)
2 – Boxes tissues (non-instructional)
1 – Clorox wipes (non-instructional)
1 – Ream white or colored copy paper
Eighth Grade
Student daily use (student keeps)
1 – Pair earbuds to use with Chromebooks (used daily)
Loose leaf notebook paper
#2 Pencils
12-Pack colored pencils (latex-free)
2 – Highlighters (one yellow, one other color)
1 – 1” binder (math)
1 – 1 ½ or 2” binder (US history)
1 – Folder with pockets (English)
TI 30xs Multiview Scientific calculator (recommended)
Science (teacher will keep)
$5.00 Lab fee (cash only)
English/Language arts (teacher will keep)
1 – Pkg. index cards
Advisory (advisory teacher will keep)
1 – Container disinfectant wipes (non-instructional)
3-4 – Boxes tissues (non-instructional)
2 – Red grading pens
2 – Glue sticks
1 – Can disinfectant spray (optional)
1 – Ream white copy paper