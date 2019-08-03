2019-2020 School Supplies

Central School

Pre-Kindergarten

*No names on

supplies

NO BACKPACKS WITH WHEELS

1 – Bottle of white glue (4 ounce)

1 – Multipack of (5 ounce containers) Play-Doh

1 – Washable crayons (24 count)

2 – Washable markers (Broad Point)

1 – Pkg. of 4 ct. fine tip dry erase markers

1 – Ream of white copy paper

1 – Pkg. construction paper – assorted colors – boys

1 – Pkg. white card stock – girls

1 – Washable watercolors

1 – Pkg. 4 ct. chisel tip dry erase markers

2 – 6-pack school glue sticks

1 – Plastic folder with pockets & brads (name on folder)

Non-Instructional Items

3 – Tissue boxes (200 count)

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

1 – Quart size baggies – boys

1 – Sandwich size Baggies – girls

$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)

Kindergarten

*No names on

supplies

NO BACKPACKS WITH WHEELS

10 – Crayola glue sticks

3 – Packages of crayons (24 count)

1 – Rectangle pink eraser

1 – Package 4 pack Play-Doh (5 ounce containers)

1 – Pkg. sheet protectors

2 – Package black dry erase markers (1 fine tip & 1 wide tip)

1 – Ream of white copy paper

1 – Package Crayola washable watercolors (single)

1 – Pkg. sharpend Ticonderoga pencils

1 – Spiral notebook (plain – with name)

1 – Poly folder with pockets and brads (with name)

Non-instructional items

1 – Tissue box (200 count)

1 – Container antibacterial wipes – girls

1 – Hand sanitizer – boys

1 – Quart size Ziploc baggies (girls)

1 – Ziploc gallon baggies (boys)

$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)

First Grade

*No names on

supplies

NO BACKPACKS WITH WHEELS

Blunt scissors (left or right)

4 – Packages – crayons (24 count)

2 – Liquid white Elmer’s Glue 4 ounce (no gel) (1 for art)

2 – Pearl Erasers – large

2 – Folders with pockets – no brads (plain)

1 – Large pack #2 yellow pencils (real wood only – no decorations on pencils)

1 – Transparent ruler with inches and centimeters marked

1 – Ream of white copy paper

1 – Pkg. black dry erase markers (2 fine tips and 2 wide tips)

4 – Glue sticks, small

1 – Small plastic school box (approx. 8 ½ x 5 ½)

1 – Single subject spiral notebook – wide ruled (plain)

1 – Pkg. washable 10 count jumbo markers

Non-instructional items

2 – Tissue boxes (200 count)

1 – Container of antibacterial wipes

$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)

Second Grade

*Write names on supplies

NO BACKPACKS WITH WHEELS

2 – Packages of Crayons (24 count)

1 – Transparent ruler with inches and centimeters marked

1 – Self-contained plastic pencil sharpener for colored pencils

1 – Pair – pointed scissors (left or right)

2 – Plastic folders with pockets

1 – Large pink eraser

1 – Box colored map pencils

2 – Packages fine tip dry-erase markers

1 – Package washable markers

1 – Ream of white copy paper

2 – Single subject spiral notebooks

1 – Small plastic school box (approx. 8 ½ x 5 ½)

12 – Glue sticks

24 – #2 pencils (real wood only)

1 – Composition notebook

Non-instructional items

2 – Tissue boxes (200 count)

1 – Container of antibacterial wipes

$5 Headphone tech fee (opt.)

Third Grade

*Supplies will need to be replenished during the year

*Write names on supplies

2 – Packages – glue sticks (six package size)

1 – Pair pointed scissors

24 – #2 pencils

1 – Box colored map pencils

1 – Plastic school box (8 ½ x 5 ½)

1 – Large eraser

2 – Pkgs. dry erase markers black fine point – (kkinny)

2 – Pkgs. crayons

1 – Ruler with inches and centimeters (transparent)

2 – Reams of white copy paper

1 – Pack of loose-leaf paper – optional

1 – Pkg. markers

3 – Pocket folders (no brads)

3 – Single subject spiral notebooks

Non-instructional items

3 – Tissue boxes (200 count)

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

$5 Headphone

fee (opt.)

Myers Elementary

Pre-Kindergarten

*No name on supplies (please bring supplies on Back to School Night)

*Standard school size backpack

1 – Elmer’s School Glue (4 ounce)

1 – Multipack of (5 ounce containers) Play-Doh brand

1 – Crayola washable watercolors

1 – 1 ½” 3-ring binder (white only)

2 – 2-pack Elmer’s School Glue Sticks

1 – Black dry erase Expo marker

1 – Pkg. colored pencils

1 – Ream white copy paper

2 – Pocket folders without brads

1 – Pkg. sheet protectors

2 – Pkgs. Crayola washable markers (broad point – classic colors – 8 count)

1 – Bath towel for rest time with child’s name

2 – Pkgs. Crayola washable crayons (16 count)

1 – Pkg. #2 pencils

Non-instructional items

1 – Tissue box (200 count)

1 – Package baby wipes

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

1 – Sandwich size Ziploc bags – girls

1 – Gallon Ziploc bags – boys

1 – Set of headphones

Kindergarten

*No name on supplies (please bring supplies on Back to School Night)

4 – Pkgs. crayons (24 count)

8 – Small glue sticks

6 – Yellow sharpened #2 pencils

1 – 4-pack tub play dough

1 – Pkg. dry erase markers

1 – Water color paint set

1 – Pair child-size scissors

1 – Regular size bath towel with child’s name

1 – Clipboard

1 – Ream of white paper

2 – Boxes Crayola original color wide markers

2 – Red plastic folders with pockets & brads

Non-Instructional Items

1 – Sandwich size Ziploc bags – Girls

1 – Gallon size Ziploc bags – Boys

1 – Tissue box (200 count)

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

1 – Set of headphones

First Grade

*No name on supplies (please bring supplies on Back to School Night)

3 – Pkgs. glue sticks (4 pack)

1 – 1” binder

1 – Pkg. sheet protectors

1 – Coloring book

2 – Box Crayola markers (wide tip) – classic colors

1 – Plastic school box

2 – Pink erasers

1 – Ream of white copy paper

3 – Pkgs. Crayola crayons basic colors (16 or 24 count)

1 – Dozen #2 pencils

Scissors (metal)

4 – 2-pocket folders – plastic, pronged – 2 red and 2 blue

1 – One-subject spiral notebooks

Non-instructional items

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

1 – Tissue box (200 count)

1 – Sandwich Ziploc bags – girls

1 – Gallon Ziploc bags – boys

1 – Set of headphones

Second Grade

*No name on supplies (please bring supplies on Back to School Night)

3 – Pkgs. crayons (24 count) Crayola brand

24 – #2 pencils (Ticonderoga or US Gold preferred)

1 – School box (small – approx. 9”x5”)

2 – Wide-ruled notebooks

1 – Ream of white copy paper

4 – Pink erasers

4 – Pocket folder (heavy duty) plastic with brads

1 – Pkg. wide-ruled notebook paper

Child size scissors

6 – Glue sticks

2 – Pkgs. dry erase markers black

Non-instructional items

2 – Box quart size slider Ziploc bags – girls (optional)

1 – Box gallon size slider Ziploc bags – boys (optional)

2 – Tissue boxes (200 count)

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

1 – Set of headphones

Third Grade

*No name on supplies (please bring supplies on Back to School Night)

2 – Pink erasers (boys)

3 – 3-hole pocket folders (1 ea. red, blue,

purple)

1 – Crayons (24 count)

3 – Spiral wide-ruled notebooks

1 – Scissors – pointed

1 – Pkg. large Expo brand dry erase markers (black)

1 – Cloth pencil pouch with 3 holes

1 – Pkg. of 3×5 index cards (girls)

1 – Ream of white paper

3 – Dz. #2 pencils (yellow)

2 – Pack of 2 glue sticks

1 – Package wide-lined notebook paper (200 count)

1 – 1” 3-ring hard cover binder w/pockets

1 – 2” 3-ring hard cover binder w/pockets

1 – Pocket folder w/brads – green

Non-instructional items

2 – Tissue boxes (200 count)

1 – Tub of Clorox wipes

1 – Set of headphones

Parkland Elementary

Pre-Kindergarten

*No name on supplies (except for

binder)

*Standard size backpacks – no toddler backpacks

2 – Washable crayons (24 count)

6 – Glue sticks

1 – 1 ½” 3-ring binder with clear front

1 – 3-ring sheet protectors (10 or 20 count)

2 – Washable watercolors

2 – Washable markers (broad point – classic colors)

2 – 4-Packs Play-Doh (5 ounce containers – any brand)

1 – Ream white copy paper

Non-instructional items

1 – Baggies – snack size (boys) and gallon size (girls)

1 – Package baby wipes

1 – Tissue box

1 – Container antibacterial wipes (boys)

1 – 8 oz. pump hand sanitizer (girls)

$5 Headphone tech fee (opt.)

Kindergarten

*Standard size backpack

Please label ONLY THE BINDER and backpacks

2 – Boxes markers (8-color) classic colors

2 – Water colors

6 – Glue sticks

1 – Package #2 pencils

1 – 4-Pack dry erase markers

1 – Package of 3-ring sheet protectors (20 count)

1 – 1 ½” 3-ring binder with clear front cover

1 – Ream white copy paper

4 – 16-count crayons – regular size

Play dough (pack of 4 – any brand)

Non-instructional items

1 – Tissue box

1 – Package baby wipes

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

1 – Box Ziploc bags (any brand) girls – snack

1 – Box Ziploc bags (any brand) boys – gallon

$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)

First Grade

*It will not be

necessary to put names on these

supplies. We pool these supplies and use them as needed.

*Please label only binder and school box

*1 – Water colors (dry) – Crayola

1 – Bottle glue (4 oz) – No gel

4 – Boxes crayons (24 count)

School box (8 ½ x 5 ½)

*1 – Pkg. marker – broad tip – classic colors

4 – Thin point black dry erase markers

1 – 1” heavy duty binder

*4 – Glue sticks

1 – Can play dough (any brand)

1 – Kid scissors

*2 – Pink erasers

24 – #2 pencils (wood) yellow only (no designer colors)

1 – Ream of white copy paper

Non-instructional items

1 – Container of antibacterial wipes

1 – Bottle hand sanitizer (medium or large)

2 – Tissue boxes (200 count)

1 – Ziploc bags (boys – quart & girls – gallon) any brand

$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)

Second Grade

1 – highlighter

2 – Boxes crayons

1 – Package pencil cap erasers

1 – Package #2 pencils

1 – Pencil pouch

4 – Glue Ssicks

1 – Ream of white copy p aper

2 – Cans play dough (Any Brand)

School box (approx. 8 ½ x 5 ½ please)

1 – Wide-lined and thin-lined markers

2 – Red leaded pencils

1 – White school glue (8 oz)

Pointed scissors

Non-Instructional Items

1 – Container of antibacterial wipes – boys

2 – Tissue boxes

1 – Antibacterial hand sanitizer – girls

$5 Headphone tech fee (opt.)

Third Grade

*All Supplies Replace as Needed

*No Name on Supplies. We Pool these Supplies and Use Them As Needed

2 – Boxes Crayons (24 Count)

Spiral notebook (1-subject) wide ruled

Pencil box (8 ½ x 5 ½) no zipper or pouch

2 – Pink erasers

1 – Ream of white paper

1 – Ruler

4 – Glue sticks

Pointed scissors

1 – Box thin tip markers

2 – Highlighters (two different colors)

2 – Red ink pens

2 – Pack pencil cap erasers

Non-Instructional Items

2 – Containers antibacterial wipes

2 – Tissue boxes (200 count)

1 – Germ-X (8 oz)

$5 Headphone tech fee (opt.)

Ranchwood Elementary

Please bring supplies on Back-to-School Night

Pre-Kindergarten

*No Name on Supplies

1 – Play-Doh (5 ounce container) (any color)

2 – Plastic folder w/brads

1 – Elmer’s glue bottle

4 – Elmer’s glue sticks

1 – Pkg. Crayola markers (broad tips)

1 – Pkg. Crayola markers (thin tips)

1 – Ream white copy paper

2 – Boxes Crayola crayons

1 – Kinder Mat (for rest time)

1 – Package thin Expo markers

Non-Instructional Items

1 – Box of tissues

1 – Tube antibacterial wipes

1 – Pump (8 oz) hand sanitizer

Kindergarten

*Please Mark Names on Supplies

4 – Crayola crayons (24 count)

1 – Package classic Crayola markers

2 – Packages 4 glue sticks

1 – Package #2 pencils (24 count)

1 – Ream of white copy paper

1 – Spiral notebook wide ruled

1 – Watercolors (Crayola)

1 – Scissors (left or right handed)

2 – Pocket folders with brads – solid color only

Art Class: 1 – Box of Crayola crayons 16 count (Label “Art”)

Non-Instructional Items

1 – Container of antibacterial wipes

2 – Boxes Kleenex

$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)

First Grade

* No Name on Supplies – We will distribute as needed

2 – Spiral notebooks (70-page wide lined) 1 red and 1 blue

1 – Pointed scissors

6 – Glue sticks

1 – Package watercolors

School box (small)

1 – Zipper pencil bag with holes for binder (clear front if possible)

1 – Ream white copy paper

10 – Black (thin point) dry erase markers

12 – #2 pencils (wood only)

2 – Crayola crayons (24 count)

3 – Plastic pocket folders with brads (1 red, 1 blue, 1 green)

1 – Markers (8 count washable) classic colors

2 – Pink erasers

Art Class: 1 Prang or Crayola color watercolor set (Label “Art”)

Non-Instructional Items

1 – Tissue box

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

1 – Hand sanitizer – girls

1 – Ziploc bags (sandwich or gallon bags) – boys

$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)

Second Grade

*No name on supplies – we will distribute as needed

2 – Packages #2 pencils (yellow) – do not label

10 – Glue sticks

School box (approx. 8 ½ x 5 ½ box size only)

4 – Black dry erase marker

1 Ruler (12 inches) with centimeters and inches marked

Pointed scissors (children’s size)

Pink or greene raser

1 – Ream of white copy paper

4 – Spiral notebooks (70 page wide lined) solid colors only – red, yellow, green blue

4 – Plastic folders with clasp and pockets – solid colors only – red, yellow, green, blue

2 – Crayons (24 count)

1 – Classic color markers (8 count)

1 – Highlighter

1 – Package – colored pencils

Art Class: 1 – 8 or 12 count broad line Crayola washable marker set (Label “Art”)

Non-Instructional Items

2 – Tissue boxes

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

$5.00 Headphone fee (opt.)

Third Grade

*Please mark names on supplies

4 – 2-pocket flexible plastic folders (red plastic only)

School box – small, approximately 8 ½ x 5 ½ flip top

1 – Elmer’s glue (white only)

1 – Wide lined notebook paper (200 count)

2 – Spiral notebooks (70 page – wide lined)

2 – Packages of colored pencils

Pointed scissors (medium size)

1 – Ream white copy paper

2 – Highlighters (yellow only)

3 – Glue sticks

1 – Box crayons up to 24 count (no 48 or 68 count)

12 – #2 pencils – wood only – sharpened

1 – Pack of 2 red ink pens

1 – Pkg. pink pearl erasers – no cap erasers

No hand sanitizer, no binders for the entire year and no pencil sharpeners

Art Class: 3 – Glue sticks (Label “Art”)

Non-Instructional Items

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

1 – Tissue boxes

$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)

Shedeck

Pre-Kindergarten

*No name on supplies – replace items as needed

No backpacks with wheels

2 – Crayola washable water colors

6 – Elmer’s school glue sticks

2 – Plastic pocket folder with brads and bottom pockets

1 – Crayola washable markers (broad point – classic colors – 8-count)

2 – Cans of Play-doh – no Roseart

4 – Crayons (8 count, no large crayons)

1 – Elmer’s glue (4 oz)

1 – Ream white copy paper

1 – Crayola washable crayons (16 count)

1 – 4-pack fine line Expo dry erase markers – black

Non-Instructional Items

1 – Tissue box (200 count)

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

Kindergarten

*No name on supplies

2 – Crayola crayons (24 count)

6 – #2 pencils, sharpened (yellow, wooden)

2 – Crayola markers (10 count, fat classic colors broad tip)

4 – Thin line black Expo dry erase markers

1 – Package dry watercolors paints

8 – Regular glue sticks

2 – Plastic pocket folders with bottom pockets and brads (solid color)

1 – Plastic school box (8 ½ x 5 ½)

1 – Ream white copy paper

4 – Tubs play dough (any color, no Roseart)

1 – Pair scissors (metal blunt tip)

Non-instructional items

1 – Tissue box (200 count)

1 – Ziploc bags (boys – gallon size)

1 – Ziploc bags (girls – sandwich size)

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

1 – Bottle sanitizer

1 – Container disinfecting wipes (Clorox/Lysol)

First Grade

*No name on supplies – replace items as needed

1 – Solid colored spiral notebook

1 – Dozen #2 pencils (yellow wooden only)

3 – Crayons (24 count)

1 – Pair scissors

1 – School box (8 ½ x 5 ½)

6 – Glue sticks

2 – Plastic pocket folders with pockets and brads (red)

8 – Dry erase Expo markers (black)

1 – Ream white copy paper

Non-Instructional Items

1 – Bottle hand sanitizer

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

1 – Box sandwich size baggies – boys

1 – Gallon size bags – girls

2 – Tissue boxes

Second Grade

*No name on supplies

1 – Ream white copy paper

2 dozen – #2 pencils – wood only

2 – Big black Expo markers

2 – Crayons (24 count)

Scissors – pointed

6 – Plastic folders with pockets and brads

2 – Packages – colored pencils (12 count)

1 – Composition notebook

1 – School box (plastic 8 ½ x 5 ½)

1 – Wooden ruler

12 – Regular glue sticks

1 – Elmer’s glue (4 ounce)

2 – Pink erasers

1 – Spiral notebook (70 pages) wide-lined

Non-Instructional Items

2 – Tissue boxes (200 count)

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

Third Grade

*Replace supplies as needed

2 – Dozen #2 pencils – no mechanical pencils

4 – Folders – 3 hole punched

1 – 2-inch or larger 3 ring binder

1 – Zippered pencil pouch

1 – Pair of scissors

2 – Highlighters

2 – Pink erasers

2 – Composition Notebooks

2 – 4-pack black Expo dry erase markers (fine line)

1 – Crayons (24 count)

8 – Glue sticks

1 – Ream white paper

2 – Package Crayola colored pencils

2 – Spiral notebook – 1 subject wide rule

Non-Instructional Items

1 – Tissue Box

1 – Container Antibacterial Wipes

Skyview

Pre-Kindergarten

*No name on suppplies

*No petite/toddler sized backpacks

1 – Crayola washable water colors

1 – Elmer’s glue

2 – Elmer’s school glue sticks (2-pack)

1 – Package dry erase markers – Expo brand

1 – Girls – Crayola washable markers (broad point – classic colors – 8 count)

1 – Boys – Crayola washable markers (thin point – classic colors)

1 – Spiral notebook (wide lined, single subject)

1 – Ream white copy paper

2 – Solid color poly vinyl pocket folder with brads

1 – Multi-pack Play-Doh (any color) not Roseart

2 – Boxes Crayola crayons (any count) no large crayons

1 – 1-inch thick Kindermat (plastic) (for rest time)

Non-Instructional Items

1 – Tissue box

1 – Package baby wipes – boys

1 – Container disinfectant wipes – girls

1 – Disinfectant spray – boys

1 – Bottle hand sanitizer – girls

Kindergarten

*No name on supplies – replace supplies as needed

*No backpacks with wheels

1 – Pair kids metal scissors (pointed)

1 – Red poly vinyl pocket folder with brads

1 – Blue poly vinyl pocket folder with brads

1 – Zipper heavy duty pencil bag with holes

1 – Package Crayola crayons basic colors only (8 count) no jumbo crayons

5 – Boxes crayons (24 count)

1 – Ream white copy paper

12 – Glue sticks

1 – Subject spiral wide ruled notebook

1 – Play dough – 4 pack – girls

1 – 4 pack Expo fine point dry erase marker (black only)

12 – #2 Pencils (Ticonderoga) (no Trusty or Eagle brand)

1 – Watercolor paint

Non-Instructional Items

1 – Container Clorox wipes – boys

1 – Box gallon size baggies – boys

1 – Box snack size baggies – girls

1 – Box tissue (200 count)

$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)

First Grade

*No name on supplies – replace supplies as needed

*No backpacks with wheels

24 – #2 Pencils (Ticonderoga) (no Trusty or Eagle brand)

1 – Set Crayola brand markers

1 – Package black Expo chisel tip dry erase markers

1 – 1-inch 3-ring binder with pockets (1-inch only)

1 – Zipper clear pencil bags with holes for binder

2 – Composition notebooks

1 – Metal pointed scissors

1 – Ream white copy paper

4 – Packages Crayola brand crayons (no Sparkle crayons) (24 count)

2 – Pink erasers

Glue sticks (8 jumbo or 16 regular)

Plastic school box (no larger size boxes)

1 – Elmer’s glue

Non-Instructional Items

1 – Tissue box (175 count)

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

1 – Ziploc baggies – any size

1 – Set of headphones

$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)

Second Grade

*No name on supplies – all supplies will be shared – replace supplies as needed

*No backpacks with wheels

24 – #2 Yellow wood pencils – sharpened

2 – Black Expo dry erase markers

Sharp scissors

2 – Packages Crayola markers (classic colors only)

1 – Composition notebooks (no spiral)

1 – Transparent ruler

1 – Ream white copy paper

4 – Pocket folders with brads – solid colors: red, blue, green, yellow

2 – Pink erasers

3 – Crayons (24 count)

1 – School box (8 ½ x 5 ½)

4 – Glue sticks

Non-Instructional Items

2 – Tissue boxes

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

1 – Set of headphones

Third Grade

*No name on supplies – replace supplies as needed

*No backpacks with wheels

Crayons (24 count or more)

2 – Dozen #2 yellow pencils

4 – Glue sticks

Pointed scissors

1 – Package Crayola markers

1 – Standard size school box

1 – Ream white copy paper

1 – Box Expo markers (2-pack)

2 – Pink erasers

2 – Wide lined spiral notebooks (70 page)

1 – Highlighter

2 – Folders with pockets and brads

1 – Package wide lined notebook paper

Non-Instructional Items

2 – Tissue boxes (large)

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

1 – Set of headphones

Surrey Hills

*For safety reasons, tennis shoes are required for P.E. Grades K-3

Pre-Kindergarten

*No name on supplies

1 – Full size backpack to carry folders and library books (no toddler backpacks)

1 – Crayola washable watercolor paint

1 – Multi-pack Play-Doh (4-5 oz containers)

4 – Boxes Crayola crayons 24 count primary colors (no large crayons)

2 – Boxes Crayola washable broad pt. markers

8 – Elmer’s glue sticks

1 – Dry erase markers (boys- thin line; girls – thick line)

1 – Ream white copy paper

1 – Box Crayola washable markers fine point

1 – Metal pointed scissors – all students

Non-Instructional Items

Girls – 1 Container antibacterial wipes

Boys – 1 Container baby wipes

Kindergarten

*No name on supplies

12 – Elmer’s glue sticks (purple if possible)

1 – Ream white copy paper

1 – Metal scissors

1 – #2 Pencils (12 count Ticonderoga) no decorative pencils

3-4 packs Play-Doh

2 – Packages dry erase markers (4 count)

2 – Crayola washable markers (10 count) classic colors

6 – 24 count Crayola crayons

1 – Plastic school box (approx. 8 ½ x 5 ½)

1 – Watercolor paint (8 count)

2 – Plastic – 2 pocket folder with brads

Non-Instructional Items

2 – Containers of antibacterial wipes

2 – Tissue boxes

1 – 8-Ounce bottle hand sanitizer (unscented)

Boys – Sandwich size Ziploc bags

Girls – Gallon size Ziploc bags

1 – Set of headphones

First Grade

*No name on supplies

12 – #2 Pencils (Ticonderoga)

4 – Jumbo glue sticks

3 – Crayons (24 count)

2 – Washable markers (8 count)

1 – Can of Play-Doh (no Fun Dough)

1 – Pkg. heavy weight construction paper – solid color (no multi-colored)

1 – Pkg. page protectors

1 – Ream white copy paper

1 – Package pink erasers

1 – Metal pointed scissors – not plastic

2 – Plastic folders with brads (1 green, 1 blue)

2 – Pkg. Expo fine point ndry erase markers (4 pack) black

1 – Plastic school box (approx. 8 ½ x 5 ½)

Non-Instructional Items

1 – Container antibacterial wipes

2 – Tissue boxes

1 – Set of headphones

Second Grade

*No name on supplies

*No trapper keepers

2 – Packages #2 pencils (Ticonderoga)

2 – Packages Crayons (24 count)

1 – 1-Subject wide-ruled notebook – plain colored – 70 count

Metal pointed scissors – not plastic

8 – Count markers

1 – Ream white copy paper

1 – Highlighter

1 – Pkg. dry erase (Expo – 4 count) wide tip markers

2 – Plastic folders with prongs

2 – Pocket folders

1 – Clear plastic ruler (inches and centimeters)

1 – Plastic school box (no larger than 8 ½ x 5 ½)

1 – Package of glue sticks (4 count)

Girls – 1 Pkg. Astrobright paper or cardstock

1 – Pkg. notebook paper

Non-Instructional Items

2 – Clorox bleach free wipes – all students

2 – Tissue boxes (large) – all students

Boys – Ziploc bags – sandwich size

Girls – Ziploc bags – gallon size

Boys – 1 bottle hand sanitizer

1 Set of headphones

Third Grade

*No name on supplies – replenish supplies as needed

1 – 2-inch binder

2 – Pink erasers

3 – Single subject spiral notebook

Pointed scissors (no plastic)

12 – Glue sticks

2 – Packages Expo markers black

2 dozen – Ticonderoga yellow only – no mechanical pencils

1 – Ream white copy paper

6 – Plastic folders with pockets – no brads – 2 green, 2 blue, 2 red – must fit in binder

1 – Pkg. construction paper

2 – Boxes crayons (24 count only)

1 – Pkg. Crayola markers

Non-Instructional Items

Girls – 1 Container antibacterial wipes

Boys – 1 Bottle hand sanitizer

2 – Tissue boxes (large)

1 Set of headphones

Independence

Fourth Grade

*Supplies will need to be replenished during the school year

2 – Pack of eraser tops for pencils

1 – Wide rule filler paper*

4 – Dozen wood pencils (#2)*

1 – Package red pens

2 – Packages dry erase markers – black

3 – 1-Subject spiral notebooks

2 – Brad folders with pocket

1 – Scissors

1 – Protractor

1 – Ream white copy paper

1 – Package highlighters

1 – 5-Subject spiral notebook (for social studies)

1 – Handheld pencil sharpener

1 – Nylon pencil bag

1 – Wooden ruler with centimeters and inches

6 – Glue sticks*

2 – Package colored pencils*

1 – Letter-size plastic accordion file (at least 5 tabs) or 1 binder with 5 folders – check with homeroom teacher

Non-Instructional Items

3 – Tissue boxes

1 – Tub antibacterial wipes

1 – Ziploc bags – quart or gallon size (boys)

2 – Packages 3×5 notecards

$5.00 Headphone tech fee (opt.)

Fifth Grade

*Supplies will need to be replenished during the school year

2 – Wide rule filler paper*

4 – Doz. wooden pencils (#2)

1 – Pkg. red pens

1 – Pkg. colored pencils*

6 – Glue sticks*

4 – Single subject spiral notebooks

1 – 2-3” binder

6 – Pocket folders – with holes to go inside binder

1 – Handheld pencil sharpener (with lid)

1 – Ream white copy paper

2 – Packages cap erasers

1 – Pkg. Crayola markers

1 – Pencil bag with rings

1 – Package crayons*

1 – Pkg. of 4 dry erase markers (black) wide tip

1 – Brad folder with pockets

1 – Yellow highlighter*

1 – Scissors

Non-Instructional Items

3 – Tissue boxes

1 – Tub antibacterial wipes

1 – Bottle Germ-X

Earbuds

Lakeview

Fourth Grade

*No name on supplies

*Supplies will need to be replenished during the year

2 – Pkg. crayons (24 count)

2 – Spiral notebooks (70 page) – no designs

1 – Loose leaf notebook paper (wide ruled – 200 count)

4 – Dozen #2 pencils (sharpened) yellow only

1 – Bottle glue AND 8 glue sticks

2 – Boxes colored pencils (12 count)

4 – Folders with pockets and brads (different solid colors) no designs

3 – Pkgs. dry erase markers – black (4 pack)

1 – Highlighter

2 – Composition books (100 pages) (no designs)

1 – Ream white copy paper

1 – Pair pointed scissors (left or right) (medium or large)

1 – Pkg. washable markers

Specials List (PE, art, STEM & music)

1 – 1” 3-ring binder

1 – Pencil pouch with one package of sharpened pencils

1 – Tube antibacterial (Clorox type) wipes – Girls

Students in Gifted/Talented – 1” Binder

Non-Instructional Items

2 – Pencil sharpeners (hand held to trap shavings)

1 – Pencil zipper bag

1 – Tube antibacterial wipes (Clorox type)

2 – Tissue boxes

1 – Pkg. cap erasers

1 – Headphones or ear buds

Fifth Grade

*Please label all supplies

*Supplies will need to be replenished during the year

2 – Composition notebooks

2 – Boxes colored pencils

1 – Pair of large scissors

1 – 3-Ring pencil bag

12 – Large dry erase markers (black)

4 – Glue sticks*

1 – Bottle of glue

4 – Multicolored highlighters

1 – Ream white copy paper

1 – Pack grading pens (red)

1 – 2” 3-ring binder

4 – Doz. #2 pencils

2 – Spiral notebooks

1 – Pkg. markers

4 – Pocket folders – with holes to put in binder (no brads)

Specials List (PE, art, STEM & music)

1 – 1” 3-ring binder

1 – Pencil pouch with one package of sharpened pencils

1 – Pencil sharpener (manual to trap shavings)

1 – Single reaem colored paper (boys only)

1 – Tube antibacterial (Clorox type) wipes (girls only)

Students in Gifted/Talented – 1” Binder

Non-Instructional Items

1 – Package eraser caps

1 – Manual pencil sharpener

1 – Tube antibacterial wipes (Clorox type)

2 – Tissue boxes

Headphones or earbuds

Yukon Middle School

Sixth Grade

Student daily use (student keeps and replenishes as needed)

1 – 12 Pack pencils

1 – 12 Pack colored pencils

2 – Pkgs. notebook paper

2 – Facial tissues (will be turned into 1st hour teacher) Non-Instructional

1 – Pair of earbuds for Chromebooks (used daily)

1 – Handheld pencil sharpener with receptacle

Math

1 – Purple folder with brads

1 – Composition notebook

4 – Glue sticks

Geography

1 – 1” 3-Ring binder

1 – Pack of 5 tabbed dividers

Science

$5.00 Lab fee (cash only)

1 – 1” Binder

1 – Pocket folder with brads

English

1 – 1” Binder

1 – Pkg. 8 tab dividers

1 – Folder with brads

1 – Composition book

Careers

1 – Folder with brads (any color)

1 – Spiral notebook

Other 2 electives

4 – Pocket folders with brads (any color)

First Hour Only

1 – Ream copy paper

1 – Antibacterial wipes or hand sanitizer

Seventh Grade

Student daily use (student keeps and replenishes as needed)

Pencils

Notebook paper

Colored pencils

Red grading pens

1 Pair of earbuds for Chromebooks (used daily)

7th Math

1 – 1 ½” binder

1 – Basic 4 function calculator (recommended for home use)

Pre-Algebra

1 – Composition notebook

2 – Glue sticks

TI 30xs Multiview Scientific calculator (recommended for home use)

Geography (teacher will keep)

1 – Plastic pocket folder with brads

1 – Handheld pencil sharpener

1 – 12-Count colored pencils (teacher keeps)

2 – Red pens (teacher keeps)

Science (teacher will keep)

1 – Pocket folder with brads

$5.00 For lab supplies (cash only)

English/Language arts (teacher will keep)

1 – Composition notebook

1 – ½” Binder or 1 plastic folder with brads (½” only)

2 – Glue sticks

2 – Different colored highlighters

Advisory (advisory teacher will keep)

2 – Boxes tissues (non-instructional)

1 – Clorox wipes (non-instructional)

1 – Ream white or colored copy paper

Eighth Grade

Student daily use (student keeps)

1 – Pair earbuds to use with Chromebooks (used daily)

Loose leaf notebook paper

#2 Pencils

12-Pack colored pencils (latex-free)

2 – Highlighters (one yellow, one other color)

1 – 1” binder (math)

1 – 1 ½ or 2” binder (US history)

1 – Folder with pockets (English)

TI 30xs Multiview Scientific calculator (recommended)

Science (teacher will keep)

$5.00 Lab fee (cash only)

English/Language arts (teacher will keep)

1 – Pkg. index cards

Advisory (advisory teacher will keep)

1 – Container disinfectant wipes (non-instructional)

3-4 – Boxes tissues (non-instructional)

2 – Red grading pens

2 – Glue sticks

1 – Can disinfectant spray (optional)

1 – Ream white copy paper