2019-2020 New Personnel

ADMINISTRATION

Erica Ajayi, district assessment coordinator

Ivy Boyce, School psychologist

Sarah Kliewer, Speech pathologist

Laurell Lindolm, School psychologist

Kimberly Spivey, Speech pathologist

CENTRAL

Rebecca Downs, Reading specialist

Alisha Elston, Third-grade

Brandy Jackson, Art

Staci Sperry, Kindergarten

Chelsea Stark, Pre-kindergarten

MYERS

Ally Grider, Second grade

Mindy Lacy-Powell, Kindergarten

Ashley Schmidt, First grade

PARKLAND

Adrienne N. Allen, first grade

Brooke Cochran, Kindergarten

Megan Hayes, Third grade

Jamie Poplin, Special education

Cassie Sturgeon, Second grade

RANCHWOOD

Clair Dent, Art

Kimberly Grant, Kindergarten

Cori Stricker, Second grad

SHEDECK

Jessica Brower, Kindergarten

Abby Fleming, Third grade

Tiffany Hadden, Third grade

Melissa Pearson, First grade

Natalie Vowell, First grade

SURREY HILLS

Lync (Crisler) Allen, first grade

Meagan Barnes, Kindergarten

Abby Chadd, Second grade

Jessica Crespo, Second grade

Mariel Dodd, Third grade

Amanda Doughty, First grade

Maddison Fletcher, Second grade

Mallory Howell, Second grade

Cari Humphrey, First grade

Katherine Jackson, Second grade

McKenzie McMullen, Art

Hannah Mohr, Second grade

Amanda Oliver, Second grade

Shanna Patric, First grade

Liberty Pepper, Third grade

Charlotte Phillips, Special education

Sarah Rasure, Reading specialist

Jameica Seay, Kindergarten

Hailee Smith, First grade

Jillian Tate, First grade

Melissa Thormodsgard, Kindergarten

Nicolette Walker, Third grade

Angela Wilmoth, Technology

Laci Wilson, Elementary counselor

INDEPENDENCE

Tyler Bodell, Assistant principal

Denise Hurlbut, Math-science

Akira McGuire, STEM

Tina Myers, ELA

Misti Zerger, Math/science

LAKEVIEW

Callyn Gustafson, Math-science

Kellie Nelson, Art

Libby Wrather, ELA/Social studies

YALE

Alison Bryiant, Special education

YUKON MIDDLE SCHOOL

Savannah Ahrens, special education

Jeremy Allen, Math

Christopher Baldwin, Physical education

Chelsey Carreon, Counselor

Jenna Cillo, Physical education

Kylie Edgar, Math

Martyha Fouts, Gifted and talented

Catlin Gardner, ELA

Brian Holmes, Science

Christine Jefferies, Assistant principal

Dee Joesy, Special education

Angela Kolander, Social studies

Michael Morgan, Health

Emily Nave, Special education

Alexis Patric, Math

Eric Porter, Geography

Lisa Scott, ELA

Meta Mikal Tews, ELA

Benjamin Tschetter, Computers

Kaitlyn Turner, Math

Kenneth Ward, Principal

YUKON HIGH SCHOOL

Chelsea Bassham, History

Brianna Burnett, Math

Glenn Bynum, Special education

Danielle Cushing, Special education

Derek Dorris, Math

Cody Gervasi, Business

Timothy Grantham, Street law

Marshall Hahn, Physics

Kayla Kroutil Bishop, At-risk student counselor

Kory Kuykendall, Physical education/health

Robert Lee, History

Kathleen Miller, Science

Junel Morris, Spanish

Ericka Nault, Special education

Danny Nickles, Math

Travis Owen, History

Roslyn Patrick, English

Kevin Ray, Math

Shane Schock, ISI

Kim Shovah, Special education

Nicholas Steward, Assistant band director

Michael Webb, History

Kelsie Williams, Special Education

SOUTHWEST COVENANT

Ashley Kurtz, Pre-K

Tammy Allison, 3rd grade

Elizabeth Smith, 4th grade

Angela Tucker, 5th grade

Katie Janzen, 6th grade

Vivian Strain, middle school English

Amber Terrell, high school English

Mitzi Aylor, Yearbook