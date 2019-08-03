2019-2020 New Personnel
ADMINISTRATION
Erica Ajayi, district assessment coordinator
Ivy Boyce, School psychologist
Sarah Kliewer, Speech pathologist
Laurell Lindolm, School psychologist
Kimberly Spivey, Speech pathologist
CENTRAL
Rebecca Downs, Reading specialist
Alisha Elston, Third-grade
Brandy Jackson, Art
Staci Sperry, Kindergarten
Chelsea Stark, Pre-kindergarten
MYERS
Ally Grider, Second grade
Mindy Lacy-Powell, Kindergarten
Ashley Schmidt, First grade
PARKLAND
Adrienne N. Allen, first grade
Brooke Cochran, Kindergarten
Megan Hayes, Third grade
Jamie Poplin, Special education
Cassie Sturgeon, Second grade
RANCHWOOD
Clair Dent, Art
Kimberly Grant, Kindergarten
Cori Stricker, Second grad
SHEDECK
Jessica Brower, Kindergarten
Abby Fleming, Third grade
Tiffany Hadden, Third grade
Melissa Pearson, First grade
Natalie Vowell, First grade
SURREY HILLS
Lync (Crisler) Allen, first grade
Meagan Barnes, Kindergarten
Abby Chadd, Second grade
Jessica Crespo, Second grade
Mariel Dodd, Third grade
Amanda Doughty, First grade
Maddison Fletcher, Second grade
Mallory Howell, Second grade
Cari Humphrey, First grade
Katherine Jackson, Second grade
McKenzie McMullen, Art
Hannah Mohr, Second grade
Amanda Oliver, Second grade
Shanna Patric, First grade
Liberty Pepper, Third grade
Charlotte Phillips, Special education
Sarah Rasure, Reading specialist
Jameica Seay, Kindergarten
Hailee Smith, First grade
Jillian Tate, First grade
Melissa Thormodsgard, Kindergarten
Nicolette Walker, Third grade
Angela Wilmoth, Technology
Laci Wilson, Elementary counselor
INDEPENDENCE
Tyler Bodell, Assistant principal
Denise Hurlbut, Math-science
Akira McGuire, STEM
Tina Myers, ELA
Misti Zerger, Math/science
LAKEVIEW
Callyn Gustafson, Math-science
Kellie Nelson, Art
Libby Wrather, ELA/Social studies
YALE
Alison Bryiant, Special education
YUKON MIDDLE SCHOOL
Savannah Ahrens, special education
Jeremy Allen, Math
Christopher Baldwin, Physical education
Chelsey Carreon, Counselor
Jenna Cillo, Physical education
Kylie Edgar, Math
Martyha Fouts, Gifted and talented
Catlin Gardner, ELA
Brian Holmes, Science
Christine Jefferies, Assistant principal
Dee Joesy, Special education
Angela Kolander, Social studies
Michael Morgan, Health
Emily Nave, Special education
Alexis Patric, Math
Eric Porter, Geography
Lisa Scott, ELA
Meta Mikal Tews, ELA
Benjamin Tschetter, Computers
Kaitlyn Turner, Math
Kenneth Ward, Principal
YUKON HIGH SCHOOL
Chelsea Bassham, History
Brianna Burnett, Math
Glenn Bynum, Special education
Danielle Cushing, Special education
Derek Dorris, Math
Cody Gervasi, Business
Timothy Grantham, Street law
Marshall Hahn, Physics
Kayla Kroutil Bishop, At-risk student counselor
Kory Kuykendall, Physical education/health
Robert Lee, History
Kathleen Miller, Science
Junel Morris, Spanish
Ericka Nault, Special education
Danny Nickles, Math
Travis Owen, History
Roslyn Patrick, English
Kevin Ray, Math
Shane Schock, ISI
Kim Shovah, Special education
Nicholas Steward, Assistant band director
Michael Webb, History
Kelsie Williams, Special Education
SOUTHWEST COVENANT
Ashley Kurtz, Pre-K
Tammy Allison, 3rd grade
Elizabeth Smith, 4th grade
Angela Tucker, 5th grade
Katie Janzen, 6th grade
Vivian Strain, middle school English
Amber Terrell, high school English
Mitzi Aylor, Yearbook