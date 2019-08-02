Obituary – Nathan Paul Shepherd – Death Notices

Nathan Paul Shepherd, 28, of Whitesboro, Texas, was called to his heavenly home on July 31.

Nathan was born on March 26, 1991, in Sherman, Texas, to Jim and Sherry (Miller) Shepherd.

He was a member of the National Honor Society in school and after graduating he went on to serve in the United States Navy as a nuclear machinist.

After leaving the military, he began to work for the Texas Department of Transportation.

He married Lea Adkins on July 17, 2018, in Denton, Texas.

Nathan loved spending time with his family and being a father to his son, Briar, and he looked joyfully towards the birth of his second son.

He was a coin collector and loved hot rods and Harley Davidson motorcycles.

He enjoyed reading and playing video games.

His favorite past-time was driving and clearing his mind all while emptying his gas tank.

He is survived by his wife, Lea Shepherd of Krum, Texas;, two sons, Briar Paul Shepherd and Baby Shepherd No. 2;, parents, Jim and Sherry Shepherd of Whitesboro; brother, Joe Shepherd of Whitesboro; grandfather, Orville Miller of Whitesboro; grandmother, Lorene Shepherd of Yukon; aunt, Debbie Minshall; and cousins, Matthew Minshall and Evan Minshall.

Nathan was preceded in death by his grandpa, Dale Shepherd, and grandmother, Roberta Miller.

Funeral services honoring Nathan will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by the Rev. Don Westbrook and the Rev. Rick Carney.

Interment will follow at Sadler Cemetery in Sadler.

To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.

_________________

DEATH NOTICES

Lois Montgomery

Lois Katherine Montgomery, 81, died July 30. Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Yukon. (Yanda and Son)

Allen Richardson

Allen Eugene Richardson, 82, died July 29. His funeral was Friday at McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang.