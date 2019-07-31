Treatment continues for suspect in double slaying

By TERRY GROOVER

A Norman man who admitted to authorities that he shot and killed two men near Lake Overholser is back at the state forensic center in Vinita after doctors determined that he was not competent to help prepare his defense.

Ronnie Lewis Miller III, 32, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the March 16, 2018, deaths of Cody Early and Shawn Ruddle.

The men were found shot to death in a car on Pennyworth Drive, the Oklahoma City police said.

Miller admitted that he committed the slayings while he was in the Cleveland County jail on unrelated charges.

According to court records, Miller was able to provide information to authorities that had not been made public, including the type and caliber of weapon that was used.

He told police he shot the two men because one of them made fun of him.

Miller was in court Monday for a status update. He previously waived his rights to a preliminary hearing.

Miller has written several letters to the court since his arrest.

In June, Special Judge Kristin Strubhar ordered that Miller undergo a mental evaluation to determine whether he is competent to assist in his defense.

A report filed with the court found that further treatment was required, according to court records.

He was ordered returned to the Vinita facility for care and treatment.

Miller is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30.