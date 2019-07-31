Obituaries – Death Notices – July 31, 2019

Edith Shahan was called to be with the Lord.

Her little broken body was tired and she was ready to go and passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home in Yukon on July 27.

She was born to Domingus and Elvis Benavides on Oct. 26, 1930, in rural Milam County, Texas.

Edith was a devoted wife, mother and loving grandmother.

She lived for her family’s happiness and well-being.

She always put everyone else’s needs ahead of her own. She was truly a one of a kind lady.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Shahan and Karen Faulk of Oklahoma City; daughter and best friend, Elaine Shahan of Yukon; son, Glen Shahan and wife Shelli and granddaughter, Karli Shahan of Oklahoma City, and a host of loved family and friends.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Guardian West Funeral Home, 5820 NW 41st St. in Warr Acres.

Interment will follow at Yukon Cemetery.

Kenneth Kofoed

Kenneth L. Kofoed, 89, passed away July 26 in Oklahoma City.

He was born June 22, 1930, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Einar F. and Anna C. Kofoed, who were Scandinavian immigrants, his father coming from Denmark and his mother from Sweden.

He attended elementary school in Marcellus, Michigan, and junior high school in Marcellus as well as Niles, Michigan.

He then attended high school in Everett, Washington, graduating in 1948.

After graduating from high school, Kenneth enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for three years, but his enlistment was extended due to the Korean War.

His specialty field was cryptography.

After being discharged from the Air Force, he attended Oklahoma City University, graduating with honors with a bachelor’s degree in accounting in the summer of 1956.

He met the love of his life, Delores Roscher, while stationed at Tinker Air Force Base, and they were united in marriage on Aug. 24, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church in El Reno.

Two sons were born to this union, Gary and Darrell Kofoed, whom Kenneth loved dearly and was extremely proud.

Moving to Yukon in 1966, he was an active member of Resurrection Lutheran Church.

Kenneth was also a member of the Scandinavian Club and Transcon Retirees Club.

He worked in the motor freight industry for 40 plus years.

He was employed by Lee Way Motor Freight for 32 years, starting in 1952 until Lee Way’s cessation of business in 1984, as a transportation dispatcher, administrator and superintendent of transportation.

After Lee Way, his skills were used by Transcon Lines, McLain Motor Freight and Hann Freight Lines.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard Kofoed, Lennert (Lenny) Kofoed and Edward (Ed) Kofoed and brother-in-law, Carl Roscher.

He is survived by his wife, Delores; sons, Gary Kofoed and wife Beverly and Darrell and wife Lena; grandchildren: David Kofoed and wife Susan, Matthew Kofoed and wife Falica, “favorite granddaughter” Jessica Kofoed Adair and husband Daric, and Jacob Kofoed as well as great-grandchildren: Thomas Kofoed, Macie Kofoed, Sage Morrison, Jack Kofoed and Kenneth Dean Adair.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 675 W. Vandament Ave., Yukon, OK 73099; Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, c/o Gift Processing Center, 600 W. 11th, Amarillo, TX 79101 or Oaks Indian Mission, 155 N. Military Rd., Oaks, OK 74359 / https://www.oaksindianmission.org/donate.

Funeral services were held Tuesday at Resurrection Lutheran Church, Yukon, with interment following at the Yukon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

Death Notices

Mary Cook

Mary Kathryn Cook, 70, died July 28. No services. (McNeil’s)

Jimmy Harris

Jimmy Harris, 75, died July 25. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Yanda and Son Funeral Home, 1500 W. Vandament Ave.

James Hughes

James Lee Hughes, 44, died July 25. His funeral was Tuesday. (Smith and Turner)

Danny Miller

Danny Dean Miller, 77, died July 27. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Good Fight Church, 500 E. Main St. (Yanda and Son)

Mary Turner

Mary Frances Turner, 85, died July 25. Her services were Tuesday. (NcNeil’s)