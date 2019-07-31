Candidates sought for school board seat

By TERRY GROOVER

tgroover@theyukonreview.com

Officials are continuing to search for someone to fill a vacancy on the Yukon School Board.

Officials hope to fill the vacancy, which was created in June when board member Don Rowe resigned, during Monday’s school board meeting. However, first officials need to find someone to apply.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said Monday that one person had applied for the position, but later realized they had a conflict of interest. That forced the person to withdraw from consideration.

As of Monday afternoon, no one had applied, though Simeroth said he had heard from a couple of people who were interested in the position.

Candidates for the seat must live in the school district zone.

Zone 3 is generally an area west of County Line Road at State Highway 66 west to Yukon Parkway and north to E. Wagner Road.

Simeroth said the school board expects to interview potential candidates at an executive session before Monday’s school board meeting.

The selected candidate will complete Rowe’s term, which runs through 2023.

Rowe resigned June 28 after purchasing a home that is outside of Zone 3.

He was elected to the post in 2018.

Anyone interested in applying for the position can pick up an application at the Yukon School Administration Building, 600 Maple St.