State’s tax-free weekend begins Aug. 2

By LARISSA COPELAND

layout@theyukonreview.com

Oklahoma’s annual sales tax-free weekend kicks off at 12:01 a.m. Friday, offering shoppers savings on many clothing and shoe items just in time for back-to-school shopping.

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, “qualified items are exempt from state, city, county and local municipality sales taxes.”

The holiday will run through midnight

Aug. 4.

Qualified items are most items of clothing that retail for less than $100 and isn’t limited to physical stores – online, mail, email and phone shopping qualify for the tax holiday as well.

There are some non-exempt items, such as jewelry, watches and specialized athletic or protective wear. The tax commission defines non-exempt items as “any special clothing or footwear that is primarily designed for an athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use for which it is designed.

“Accessories including jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other similar items carried on or about the human body, without regard to whether worn on the body in a manner characteristic of clothing are considered taxable. The rental of clothing or footwear is also taxable.“

First introduced during the 2007 legislative session, the tax-free weekend is intended to boost the state’s economy while also helping consumers.

List of sales tax exempt items:

• Aprons, household and shop

• Athletic supporters

• Baby receiving blankets

• Bathing suits and caps

• Beach capes and coats

• Belts and suspenders

• Boots

• Coats and jackets

• Costumes

• Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers

• Ear muffs

• Footlets

• Formal wear

• Garters and garter belts

• Girdles

• Gloves and mittens for general use

• Hats and caps

• Hosiery

• Insoles for shoes

• Lab coats

• Neckties

• Overshoes

• Pantyhose

• Rainwear

• Rubber pants

• Sandals

• Scarves

• Shoes and shoe laces

• Slippers

• Sneakers

• Socks and stockings

• Steel toed shoes

• Underwear

• Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic

• Wedding apparel