Obituary: Walter L Lee

Walter L. Lee, 86, died July 21 at Integris Hospice House in Oklahoma City.

He was born May 12, 1933, in Harmon to Fred and Blanche Lee, the eighth of nine children.

He was united in marriage to Maureen Palmer of Taloga on Oct. 3, 1953, in Woodward.

He served in the Army during the Korean conflict from April 1953 to July 1956, earning the National Defense Service medal, the United Nations Service medal, the Korean Service nedal, the Korean Pres-idential Unit citation, and a Good Conduct medal.

Walter was hardworking and did construction work for 57 years, working last for Manhattan Road and Bridge.

He could run a crane, dozer, finish concrete and about anything else. He was a state-certified welder. Walter retired from construction in 2016.

Walter especially enjoyed fishing in Red River, New Mexico.

Red River was his favorite vacation spot for many years.

In their younger years, Walter enjoyed taking Maureen dancing.

If Walter was here to tell us the most important moments of his life, they would all revolve around the love of his life, Maureen; his son David Bruce, and daughter Debra Jean, his grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Family was the most important thing to Walter.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Maureen; his son David Bruce and wife Deborah of Edmond; his daughter Debra Jean of Yukon; grandchildren Beau and wife Erica Lee of Bixby, Nickolas and wife Holly Lee of Edmond, Jennifer and husband Michael Klaus of Edmond, Kristopher Cassel of Yukon, and Simontha Cassel of Yukon; great grandchildren Noah, Leighton Lee of Bixby, Kilynn, Braven Lee of Edmond, William Klaus and baby sister due in December of Edmond.

Walter’s sister Marcella Couch of Cheyenne, sister-in-law Loretta Calkins of Taloga, brother-in-law Larry Don Palmer of McCloud, and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents, sister AlvaDean, his brother and wife Elmer and Imo Lee, sister and husband Esther and Herb Marshall, his brother and wife Floyd and Elsie Dean Lee, sister and husband Pauline and Tude Salisbury, his brother and wife Grover and Elsie, and Faye Patterson, mother and father-in-law Harold and Clara Palmer, brother-in-laws Loran Calkins and Harold Palmer Jr.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Smith and Turner Mortuary. Burial will follow at Yukon Cemetery.

A special thank you to OU Medical, Parkway Nursing Home, and Integris Hospice House.

Death notices

Ronald Michael

Ronald Wayne Michael, 77, of Yukon died July 24. His funeral will be at 3 p.m. Monday at Del Baptist Temple in Oklahoma City. (Yanda and Son)

Golda Grider

Golda Courean Grider, 68, of Yukon died July 20. Services are pending. (Yanda and Son)

