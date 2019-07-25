Restaurant, library become movie sets

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

newseditor@mustangnews.info

Mustang became a Hollywood set Sunday as Del Rancho and the public library became backdrops for filming two movie scenes.

The crew from the feature film “Southland” arrived at Del Rancho at 6 a.m. and stayed until about noon, filming 15 to 20 takes, much to the delight of owners Cindy and Wayne Reed.

Cindy played a waitress, and Wayne was a chef in Jett & Kell’s: A Family Diner.

Assistant Library Director Nichole Valencia came in on her day off to host the movie crew.

The crew also filmed at Big Boy’s Guns, Ammo & Range, 8620 SW 74th St., in Oklahoma City, as well as in Guthrie and other locations.

Actress Bella Thorne is best known for her roles in “The Duff,” “Blended,” “Midnight Sun” and the Disney series “Shake It Up.”

The film also stars Jake Manley (“A Dog’s Journey,” “iZombie,” “American Gods”) and Amber Riley (“Glee”).

It is written and directed by Joshua Caldwell.

The crime drama is about two young lovers who rob their way across the southland, posting their exploits on social media, and gaining fame and followers as a result.