Services set for Mustang developer killed in wreck

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

newseditor@mustangnews.info

Funeral services for Mustang developer Robert Crout III have been set for Aug. 3.

Crout was killed July 17 when his 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was hit from behind while it was stopped in a construction zone in the Texas Panhandle.

Crout’s wife, Kathy, was injured in the crash and was hospitalized overnight for treatment. She is now at home in Mustang.

Crout’s funeral will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at First Baptist Church in Mustang.

Meanwhile, members of the Mustang community are fondly remembering the businessman, who moved to Mustang in 1975.

David Anderson, who now is a Canadian County commissioner, remembers meeting Crout in the early 1980s.

Crout had formed the Crout Companies, and he hired Anderson, who was a builder, to do a site work on developments.

Anderson and Crout also were fellow members of First Baptist Church.

Anderson remembers the church embracing Robert and Kathy and their two sons, Lawson and Connor.

“Robert was a very involved leader and a dear friend,” Anderson said. “My wife and I even traveled with them.

“There will be a void in the community.”

Keven Gentry, the immediate past Mustang Chamber of Commerce president, knew Crout through the chamber and by doing heating and air conditioning work for him through Gentry Service.

Crout had a strong sense of Mustang’s history, Gentry said.

“Robert had great knowledge that will be hard to replace,” Gentry said. “It’s a huge loss.”

Realtor Pat Oltermann said that Crout was her best source of information about chamber policies and its history.

He helped her when she was chamber president in 2003 and implemented major changes.

Those included placing the chamber office in city hall and hiring a fulltime chamber

executive.

“He was right beside me, and he was my biggest supporter,” Oltermann said.

Renee Peerman, the chamber’s president and CEO, comment on Crout’s impact.

“With the passing of Robert Crout, there will be a big hole in the economic development community, not only for Mustang, but the entire region,” she said.

“Mr. Crout recognized the power of the business community working together in association. His contributions to our local chamber of commerce have made a difference in many ways.”

Over more than 40 years he was a chamer member, he served four six-year terms on the board of directors, and one year as its chair.

“Robert was a mentor and a role model to many, and his absence will definitely be felt,” Peerman said.

Crout led two chamber committees—Government Affairs and Mustang Hall of Fame.

He was in the process of turning the leadership of the Hall of Fame over to Anderson.

Crout previously owned the Mustang News.

The Crout Companies website provides the following information:

Crout received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma.

His development resume includes 24 plats in nine residential subdivisions, five multifamily projects, five commercial districts and numerous office and commercial buildings.

Crout served on the chamber board of directors, and he was a governing board member of the Integris Canadian Valley Hospital in Yukon.

He also served on the executive committee as immediate past president and lifetime board member of the Central Oklahoma Homebuilders Association.

He served on the board of directors of the Oklahoma State Homebuilders Association and the National Association of Homebuilders.