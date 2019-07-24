Tulsa man sentenced to death in 2013 slayings of woman, child

By TERRY GROOVER

Attorneys for a Tulsa oil-field worker who was convicted of two counts of first-

degree murder said they will file an appeal after their client was sentenced to death on Monday.

Associate District Judge Bob Hughey followed the jury’s recommendation in sentencing Derek Don Posey during a brief hearing Monday.

Posey was found guilty in June in the deaths of Amy Gibbins and her son, Bryor. The two died on Father’s Day 2013.

Posey was convicted of raping and beating Gibbins, 22, to death inside her Calumet home. He also stole her debit card.

Posey then set Gibbins’ small home on fire.

Authorities determined that Gibbins died before the fire was started because she did not have any residue from the fire inside her lungs.

Bryor, who was 5, was inside the home and died as a result of the fire.

The jury deliberated less than three hours before returning its verdict.

The trial lasted more than 10 weeks and was among the longest trials in Canadian County history.

More than 70 people testified during the trial.

Authorities originally believed the fire at Gibbins’ house was an electrical fire started by a newly installed air conditioner and that both Gibbins and Bryor had died because of the fire.

However, a bank clerk who was checking records from an ATM in El Reno noticed that Gibbins’ debit card had been used during the same time that her house was on fire.

Posey was seen on video using the debit card.

That prompted authorities to reexamine the fire, which was later determined to have been started using a mixture of gasoline and oil.

An autopsy also found Posey’s DNA inside Gibbins’ body, indicating that she had been raped.

Her body was found in a bedroom where Bryor slept.

Bryor’s body was found in a livingroom area.

Posey’ attorney, Mitchell Solomon, said Monday that an appeal is automatic.

Posey has been in the Canadian County jail since his arrest about a week after the incident.