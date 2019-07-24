Officials delay selection of company to handle fairgrounds expansion work

By TERRY GROOVER

tgroover@theyukonreview.com

A decision on a company to oversee the construction of a new county fairgrounds complex will have to wait until next week.

Canadian County District 2 Commissioner David Anderson said Monday that an item related to the selection of a construction manager for the $12 million project was not included in the commissioners’ agenda in order to further consider the county’s options.

Four companies made pitches for the project, which will include overseeing the construction of the new complex.

The companies were Landmark Construction, Timberlake Construction, CMS Willowbrook and Lingo Construction.

Representatives from the four companies made their pitches during last week’s county commissioner meeting. Officials had been expected to make a decision during Monday’s meeting.

Anderson said the decision was delayed to allow the commissioners to continue reviewing the information provided during the presentations.

“We’re looking for what is the best for our construction manager,” Anderson previously said. “That is the decision we want to make, and the only way to do that is to interview the companies and make the best decision.”

The companies each made bids on the project, which were a percentage of the overall cost for the project.

The bids were between 5 and 6 percent.

Anderson said he anticipates that the commissioners will make a final decision on the management company during next week’s meeting.

The project, which has been in the works for almost two years, is the result of a feasibility study released in October 2017 that found the current fairgrounds complex is too small. The study also found that because the current 14-acre site is landlocked, it would not be feasible to expand at the current location.

Earlier this year, the commissioners finalized a deal to purchase 50 acres of land near the intersection of Jensen Road and Alfadale that would be used for a fairgrounds complex.

In addition, the county also has an agreement that would allow the purchase of an additional 50 acres.

Anderson said he hope officials can break ground on the project by this fall with construction being completed in time for the 2021 county fair.

The fair is held annually in September.