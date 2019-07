Death Notices – July 25, 2019

Barbara Crookshank

Barbara Ann Crookshank, 81, of Mustang died July 21. Her funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday in chapel of McNeil’s Funeral Service.

Larry Cameron

Larry Clark Cameron, 68, died July 19. His funeral was Tuesday at McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang.

Robert Crout III

Robert Lynn Crout III, 69, died July 17. His funeral will be 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at the First Baptist Church of Mustang. (McNeil’s)

Walter Lee

Walter Lawrence Lee, 86, died July 21. His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Smith and Turner Funeral Home, Yukon.

Dorothy Morrow

Dorothy Lee Morrow, 91, died July 17. Her funeral was Tuesday at McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang.

Frank Reed

Frank Lee Reed, 50, died July 20. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 925 W. Kentucky Drive, Mustang. (Smith and Turner)