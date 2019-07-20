Former teacher of the year accused of sexual assault

By TERRY GROOVER

tgroover@theyukonreview.com

Two years ago, Rob Davis was celebrating as Yukon’s teacher of the year as well as being a finalist for state teacher of the year. Today, he is free on $25,000 bail after being accused of sexual battery.

Davis, who lives in Yukon, was arrested at his home Tuesday.

Davis, 40, had been serving as an assistant principal at Norman High School.

He is accused of accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in May at his home near Yukon.

He was initially booked into the Oklahoma County jail, but was transferred Thursday to Canadian County.

Davis’ accuser claims that she was at Davis’s home on May 23 when he offered her some tea. The woman said that she realized after drinking the tea that her speech was slurred and that she wasn’t feeling well.

She said she went outside and Davis followed. He also offered to refill her glass, and it had a strange flavor.

The victim said when she woke the next morning, she was wearing different clothing than the night before and had some vaginal bleeding.

A sexual assault examination was administered at a Midwest City hospital.

Davis worked at the Yukon School district for four years.

In 2017, he was selected as the high school’s teacher of the year, and later was honored as the district teacher of the year.

He also was one of 12 finalists for state teacher of the year.

Davis left the Yukon district in 2018 to join the Norman School District, where he was serving as an assistant principal at Norman High School.

The Norman School District said it has suspended Davis pending the outcome of the charges and its own internal investigation.

“We were this morning (Tuesday) made aware of the arrest of Norman High School Assistant Principal Rob Davis on a charge that occurred in Canadian County. We have immediately suspended Mr. Davis pending the outcome of these charges. He has no access to our campuses and will have no communications with any Norman Public Schools staff or students. We do not tolerate any behavior or conduct of the type that is charged,” the statement read.

Master Sgt. Gary Knight, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department, said authorities believe their may be other victims.

“We’ve identified several possible victims. And we believe there are victims we have not heard from yet, and we certainly want to hear from them,” Knight said.

Davis had not been charged as of Friday morning.