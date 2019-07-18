Mustang ballet student begins training in Russia

Above left, students from Academy of Ballet and Theatre Arts in Edmond will study in Russia in late July and early August. Picture at top are Lauren Heard of Mustang, Mikenna Seale, Adelya Gosmanova. At bottom are Mia Ray and Lillian Savage. Photo courtesy Kate Luber Photography.Above left, students from Academy of Ballet and Theatre Arts in Edmond will study in Russia in late July and early August. Picture at top are Lauren Heard of Mustang, Mikenna Seale, Adelya Gosmanova. At bottom are Mia Ray and Lillian Savage. Photo courtesy Kate Luber Photography.By CHRIS EVERSOLE

A Mustang ballet student is among a group of five from the Oklahoma City metro who are traveling to Russia to study.

Lauren Heard, 16, the daughter of Greg and Michelle Heard, will travel to St. Petersburg with Mikenna Seale, 14; Adelya Gosmanova, 16; Mia Ray, 15; and Lillian Savage, 15, as part of the Ballet Heritage Summer Intensive program.

Beginning Monday through Aug. 10, they will train six days per week with Vaganova Ballet Academy teachers.

The program also includes excursions to museums, churches and monuments and attending performances at the Mariinsky Theatre.

The group qualified for the trip through a video audition.

Heard and the other girls train with Lisa Webb at Academy of Ballet and Theatre Arts in Edmond.

“It is a great honor for my students to receive acceptance into this elite international ballet intensive,” Webb said.

She will participate in a training program for teachers in Russia.

“We are all thrilled to have this opportunity to be the first Oklahoma residents to attend Ballet Heritage,” she said.