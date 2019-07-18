Death Notices – July 18, 2019

Michael Carter

Michael David Carter, 67, of Mustang died July 11. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. July 29 at Lakehoma Church of Christ. (McNeil’s)

Richard Wahl

Richard Scott Wahl, 53, of Mustang, died July 7. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday at McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang.

Richard Schweigert

Richard “Rick” Allen Schweigert, 68, of Yukon died July 13. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd. (Yanda and Son)

Gloria McIntyre

Gloria Jean McIntyre, 85, died July 13. Services are pending. (Smith and Turner)