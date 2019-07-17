Pat Green to Rock the Route

By TERRY GROOVER

tgroover@theyukonreview.com

Country music artist Pat Green, who hit it big in the early 2000s with hits like “Wave on Wave” and “Three Days,” has been signed to headline the 2019 edition of Yukon’s Rock the Route.

City officials announced the lineup for the annual pre-Labor Day concert on Monday.

Green, who recently released the single “Trip Through Your Wires,” will headline the concert, which will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 29 in downtown Yukon.

The concert is held on Main Street, which also is Route 66. This is the third year for the concert. Last year’s concert drew more than 10,000 people for a night of Red Dirt music.

The Read Southall Band will be the special guest.

The band was formed in 2016 in Stillwater, a year after Southall released his acoustic album “Six String Sorrow.” The album garnered more than eight million streams in three years.

The opening act will be Wight Lighters, an Oklahoma-based rock/country band.

Jenna Roberson, a spokesperson for the city of Yukon, said that while the concert is free there will be VIP tickets available.

The VIP tickets provide access to the best seats in the house, along with VIP restrooms and beer tent. The VIP tickets are $50 each and will go on sale in the near future.

The concert is seen as a kick-off to Labor Day weekend.

Last year, several food trucks participated, there were games for children as well as other entertainment options.

A fireworks display is planned for the finale.