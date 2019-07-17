For some sports, fall workouts begin

By BRODY FELDMANN

Just after midnight Monday, the thump of a volleyball could be heard inside the Yukon High School gymnasium as the first official practice of the season got underway.

The Millerettes hit the floor as part of a lock-in and practiced for about an hour.

Monday was the first official day of that volleyball, softball and cross-country participants could practice as a team under rules set up by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.

The volleyball team practiced for about an hour. The Millerette softball team won’t officially begin its practices until Wednesday because coach Katy Hoke was out of town for a family obligation.

Scrimmages will begin in the first week of August and games begin Aug. 12.

Several of Hoke’s players are still participating with travel teams. However, she should have most of her team in place in about two weeks.

Meanwhile, Southwest Covenant’s volleyball team also hit the floor on Monday.

Fans looking forward to some gridiron action will have to wait a little longer.

Football workouts won’t begin until the second week of August.