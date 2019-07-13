Yukon schools fill principal, other positions

By TERRY GROOVER

The Yukon School Board continued Monday to fill vacancies in its administration that have recently been created through promotions and resignations.

The board also voted to hire an assistant athletic director whose primary focus will be on women’s sports.

The board voted to name Christine Jefferies and Phillip Ward as assistant principals at Yukon Middle School. They are filling vacancies that were created when their predecessors accepted promotions.

In addition, Heather Mitchell was named the new principal at Parkland Elementary School. She replaces Lance Haggard, who was promoted to be the executive director of elementary education.

Mitchell previously served as the assistant principal at Lakeview Elementary.

Haggard was promoted after Assistant Superintendent Sheli McAdoo accepted the superintendent’s position in Purcell.

The district also created a position of executive director of secondary education, which was filled by former Yukon Middle School principal Diana Lebsack.

Lebsack had already resigned from the district to accept a position in Mustang, but withdrew her resignation once the new position became available.

The district named Kenneth Ward to replace Lebsack as the principal at Yukon Middle School in May.

In another administrative move, Michelle Ankrom, who had served as one of the assistant principals at Yukon Middle School, was promoted to assistant athletic director.

Athletic Director Mike Clark said Ankrom’s focus would be on women’s sports.

“We’re excited to have her. She’s going to allow us to do more things in the athletic department than we have in the past,” Clark said.

Ankrom has been with the school district for seven years. She started at the high school, where she coached softball and tennis, before moving to the middle school’s administrative staff five years ago.

Clark, who has three daughters, said that while he is very focused on female athletics, Ankrom will bring a different view to the job.

“She helped us bring the middle school tennis program from a club sport to a middle school sport,” Clark said. She may continue helping with the tennis program, as well, he said.

Ankrom said she is excited about her new role.

“When I saw that opening, I knew I could combine my passion for sports, my passion for athletes and coaches and my administrative experience all into one. That is who I am. I am very excited and feel like it is a great role for me,” Ankrom.

The board also approved the hiring of the district’s new girls’ soccer coach. Danielle Cushing, who replaces Steve Scott. Scott retired in May.

Cushing is an Oklahoma State University graduate, who had been serving as an assistant coach in the Mountain Vista School District in Colorado. She played soccer at Marshall University before being forced to retire due to concussions.

In other action, the school board:

Renewed a lease on the Redstone Intermediate School, which is being built near Britton and Mustang roads. The school is scheduled to open in the 2020-21 school year. The lease, which is through the Canadian County Education Authority, allows the district to speed up the construction process;

Approved an agreement for legal services with the Center for Educational Law;

Approved several out-of-state travel requests;

Approved several open transfer requests, mainly from students whose parents are employed by the district or who attend the Banner School District. Several open transfer requests were denied due to class-size limitations;

Approved the final version of the student handbook and the district’s health and safety plan;

Approved the personnel recommendations as suggested by the school district staff. The recommendations came at the end of an executive session that lasted about 15 minutes.