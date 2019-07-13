Yukon school meal prices set to increase

By TERRY GROOVER

tgroover@theyukonreview.com

The price that students in the Yukon School District will pay for their meals is going up next year.

The school board, on Monday, approved a 10-cent increase across the board for full-price meals.

According to the district, elementary students will pay $1.20 for breakfast and $2.60 for lunch; middle school students will pay $1.30 for breakfast and $2.85 for lunch. The high school price for breakfast will be $1.60 and lunch prices will be $2.85.

Adults who eat at the school will pay $1.85 for breakfast and $3.65 for lunch.

Meanwhile, officials have said that while the prices have increased, there are options available for families who cannot pay the costs associated with the meals.

Families can apply for assistance through the reduced-price or free meal program.

The students’ meals are the same as those paying full price, but the pricing is based the family size and income.

According to the district website, children who live in households that receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), TANF or FDPIR programs, as well as most foster children can receive free meals.

The application for free or reduced-price meals is available online at the school district website, www.yukonps.com.

Officials noted that an application must be filled out each year.

“All students eating school meals receive the same lunch cards and meals,” the website states.

The district’s chief financial officer, Jim Fenrick, said that almost 50 percent of the district’s students qualify for either free or reduced-priced meals.

Last year, every student at Myers Elementary School received free meals because the school, four years ago, had more than 80 percent of its students who fell into one of those categories.

Last year was the final year the school qualified for that program. Fenrick said parents of students attending that school will need to apply for the assistance program this year.