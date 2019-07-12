OBITUARY: Thomas Lee Newbry

Thomas Lee Newbrey, 53, was born Nov. 22, 1965, in Aurora, Nebraska, to Theodore “Ted” Newbrey and Diana Rowley.

He passed away on July 3 at his home in Yukon.

He graduated from Midwest City High School in 1983 and received his associate’s degree with honors from Oklahoma City Community College in 1999.

Tom enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, listening to classic rock music and working on classic cars.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Lynn Newbrey; father, Theodore “Ted” Newbrey; and stepfather, Larry E. Ware.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lori; son, Zachary and wife Kristi; three granddaughters, Delilah, Sunday and Saoirse, all of Oklahoma City; mother, Diana Ware of Yukon; brother, Dwayne Newbrey of Midwest City; sister, Kristina Smith and her husband Mike of Yukon, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held. Please contact family for details.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in his name to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.