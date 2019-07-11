Mustang students see ACT improvement

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

newseditor@mustangnews.info

Mustang school officials are celebrating after Mustang High School’s junior scored 2% better on the ACT than their predecessors.

The 721 juniors who took the spring 2019 ACT increased scores over 2018 juniors in all areas, leading to a 2.16% increase in the composite score.

The achievement is more than a testament to the students themselves, noted Ryan McKinney, the assistant superintendent for secondary education.

The school districts efforts to improve education also played a role, he said.

Starting in middle school, teachers emphasize learning concepts that are on the ACT.

In addition, teachers try to meet the various learning preferences of students.

One way is through offering blended learning in some classes, with students getting classroom instruction plus online lessons.

“Some students do better with online instruction, but it works best when combined with classroom instruction,” McKinney said.

Mustang Public Schools uses the Individual Career Academic Plan (ICAP), beginning in the sixth grade, to help students identify their skills and interest.

“It helps get them point in the right direction for career choices,” McKinney said.

“It helps us meet every student’s needs through high school.”

Mustang High requires 26 credits to graduate, which is higher than the state minimum of 23 credits.

Students are able to take the 26 credits or more because the high school has seven periods a day. “This increases their opportunities for classes,” McKinney said.

Since 2017, the state has funded and required all juniors to take either the ACT or SAT, but individual districts were able to choose which assessment that they would give.

Mustang Schools chose the ACT.

The 721 juniors who took the spring ACT increased scores over 2018 juniors in all areas, leading to a 2.16% increase in the composite score.

The scores represent all juniors, regardless of demographics, disability or of how long they attended Mustang Schools or if they plan to pursue additional education.

Graduating seniors self-report their plans.

For 2018, 48.2% said they plan to attend a four-year college or university, 22.8% a two-year institution and 8% a vocational or technical school.

Superintendent Charles Bradley said he was proud of the ACT performance.

“Our incoming seniors did a great job of taking this test seriously and doing their very best, and the results show that.”