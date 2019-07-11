Mustang grad signs MLB contract

By BRODY FELDMANN

newseditor@mustangnews.info

It might have taken more than a month, but Logan Glass has signed his first professional contract with the Chicago White Sox.

“It is a dream come true,” Glass said. “It honestly didn’t hit me until I was leaving. I was like, ‘I can’t believe this is actually happening and actually true.’ I have been dreaming about this since I was seven years old.”

Glass signed a $175,000 contract Tuesday and was available for the White Sox’s Arizona League affiliate when they took the field Wednesday.

“It’s amazing honestly,” Glass said. “Just like being a professional athlete and having that label is pretty crazy.”

He was the first high school ball player from Oklahoma to go in the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on June 5.

Since the day that his name was called in the draft Glass, his family and his adviser have been waiting for the day the two sides could agree to terms.

“I was more just ready to get out here. So, it was kind of like long and drawn out. I was just wondering, ‘When is the day going to come?’ But it finally came so it feels good,” Glass said.

It took a few weeks for the White Sox to sign its first few draftees but once that was done and the big contracts were out of the way, the two sides came to agreement on the $175,000 contract.

Glass drove to Arizona Monday before getting a tour of the facilities and signing the contract Tuesday.

“I got to see the clubhouse today (Tuesday) and got to walk around and everything is really nice,” Glass said.

His next step is to make his way on the roster and play his first live action as a professional athlete.