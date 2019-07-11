Science academy features dramatic architecture

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

newseditor@mustangnews.info

Crews are scrambling to complete the new Mustang High School Science Academy in time for the first of day of school on Aug. 16.

The new building will not only provide new laboratories and classrooms, but also will serve as an architectural landmark on the high school’s campus, Jason Pittenger, the assistant superintendent for operations, told the board of education at its meeting Monday.

“It’s appealing and attention-grabbing,” he said.

The exterior includes extensive windows on the front and beams with cross members that form an M for Mustang.

On the interior, the ceilings are high with exposed

brightly painted conduits.

At the front is a demonstration area with a partial wall of windows.

“It’s a nice, well-lit area that teachers can rotate through for demonstrations,” Pittenger said.

Board President Chad Schroeder applauded pictures of the science academy.

“It looks really good,” he said.

He provided an update on other projects.

The 7,200-square-foot new wrestling area that is being built west of the Event Center is on target for completion by Oct. 25.

The 101,000-square-foot Central Middle School is nearly complete.

“Crews worked through the Fourth of July to make sure it can be turned over to us on time,” he said.

“Last week, painters were like ants on the building, going 90 miles an hour.”

The architectural focal point of the building will be the media center, located at the front of the building, with high ceilings and extensive windows.

The foundation of the 65,000-square-foot performing arts center, located north of the high school campus, is taking shape.

“We had to battle some weather elements to pour lots of concrete for the stage area and box, but it’s coming along,” Pittenger said.

Steel beams for the balcony are on hand. “We’re waiting for the Erector Set master to come in,” he said.

Remodeling of 10,000-square-feet of special education space in the high school is progressing.

The space will be brighter and more functional than it was before, Superintendent Charles Bradley said.

“We will have much more defined spaces for our students with the most severe disabilities,” he said.