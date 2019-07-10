Rowe resigns from school board

The Yukon School Board is looking for a new member after one of its own resigned last week.

Don Rowe, who serves the District in Seat 3, resigned effective June 28. His letter of resignation was made public during Monday’s school board meeting.

In the letter to Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth, dated June 28, Rowe said it “is with great regret that I must submit my resignation, effective June 28, 2019, for Yukon Public Schools Board of Education Post No. 3 due to a change in residence,” Rowe stated.

“Despite every effort to remain within the boundaries of my board seat, we were unable to find a home that would meet the changing needs of my family,” he wrote.

Rowe also said that it had been a privilege to serve the students, parents, faculty and staff of the Yukon Public Schools and looks forward to continuing serving in other capacities.

Rowe was initially elected to serve on the school board 18 months ago. He replaced longtime board member Karen Youngblood, who did not seek re-election.

Simeroth said the school board will choose a replacement for Rowe through an application process.

The applications are available at the school administration

building.

Simeroth said he hopes the board can interview the candidates in August with a decision being made in September.

The selected candidate will complete Rowe’s term, which runs through 2023.

The candidates must live in the zone, which generally is an area west of County Line Road at State Highway 66 west to Yukon Parkway and North to E. Wagner Road.