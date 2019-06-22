Yukon schools name two new directors

Just over a month after accepting a principal’s position in rival Mustang, Yukon Middle School Principal Diana Lebsack got a better offer and an opportunity to stay in Yukon.

Lebsack was one of two principals who received promotions Thursday during a special meeting of the school board.

Lebsack was named the executive director of secondary education.

Lance Wilson, the principal at Parkland Elementary School, was named executive director of elementary education.

They fill new positions that were created when Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sheli McAdoo resigned earlier this month to accept a deputy superintendent’s position in Oklahoma City.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said the school board decided that instead of filling the assistant superintendent’s position, it would be better to create two roles to focus on specific areas.

“This is a good timing opportunity for us to have somebody focus specifically on those areas so we can provide even more dedicated resources for administrators to help their teachers to help their kids,” he said.

Both Lebsack and Haggard were highly recommended by the selection committee.

Simeroth said about 25 people applied for the positions, and six candidates were interviewed for each.

Simeroth said Lebsack and Haggard are the right choices.

“One of the things we value very much here and one of the things we do is collaboration, and they are two of the best at being participants in that on every level, whether it is with myself, classroom teachers, other administrators or other people around the state,” he said. Lebsack, who also served as a principal in the Putnam City district, said she is excited about her new role.

“My passion for secondary education started 20 years ago when I began teaching high school biology and worked in the evenings as the principal of a credit recovery program for at-risk students. I knew during those years I wanted to make a difference and help individual kids find their own path to success. I am beyond thrilled to continue working here in the Yukon community as part of a collaborative team of Yukon administrators,” she said.

Haggard also is looking forward to Yukon’s continuing endeavors in education.

“I am committed to working tirelessly to uphold our district’s stellar reputation and expand educational opportunities across all classrooms” said Haggard. “While our school district continues to grow and prosper, I intend to continue the ‘small town’, communal feel that I have cherished over the years. We will continue to choose betterment over complac-ency as we educate future generations of Yukon Millers.”

Simeroth said Yukon already has posted Haggard’s position on several education related websites.

Meanwhile, Lebsack’s decision to stay in Yukon means that Mustang will begin seeking a new principal for Mustang Middle School, said Superintendent Charles Bradley.