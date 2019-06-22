Millers finish week 3-0, including rival sweep

Yukon baseball ended the week with a 3-0 record, two of which came over rival Mustang.

Monday, Yukon swept the Broncos 3-2 and 4-1 at home before defeating Stillwater 8-3 on the road.

In Game 1 against Mustang, Josh Holston earned the win on the mound with five innings of work, giving up four hits, two runs, one walk and striking out two Mustang batters.

It was a pitchers’ dual that the Millers were able to crack due to early run support for Holston.

Yukon scored two runs in the first inning and added another in the third inning before the Broncos scored their two runs in the fifth.

Hunter Brown had the lone run-batted-in for the Millers in the game with the other two runs being unearned.

Cody Pfieffer earned the six-out save while giving up three hits.

In the nightcap of the doubleheader, the Millers jumped out to another early lead with two runs in the first inning but didn’t score again until the sixth, when they added two insurance runs.

Remy Plattner, Jett Lodes and Holston each had RBIs in the game.

Matt Wilson earned the win after throwing four innings and giving up one unearned run, on one hit, one walk and six strikeouts.

The early scoring trend continued Tuesday at Stillwater, when the Millers scored three runs in the top of the first inning on a three-run home run by Carson Benge.

But in the bottom of the inning, the Pioneers answered with two runs.

Yukon got on the board with a solo run in the second and then scored two runs in two consecutive innings in the fourth- and fifth innings.

Benge finished the game 2-for-3 with four RBIs and one walk.

Carson Lee and Mickey Boyer also had RBIs in the contest.

On the mound, Josh Sanders earned the victory by throwing four innings and giving up five hits, three runs, two unearned, and six strikeouts.

Kobe Flow shut down the Pioneers in the final two frames, allowing no runs on five hits and a solo strikeout.

Yukon will be back in action Monday at Northern Oklahoma College in Enid.