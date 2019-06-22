For first time, Veterans Museum to unveil mobile display at Freedom Fest

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

The Yukon Veterans Museum is chock-full of military regalia, but only so many people think to stop by.

Now the museum is going on the road – with a mobile display.

It will go into use for the first time during Yukon’s Freedom Fest at Chisholm Trail Park July 3-4.

Museum curator Rick Cacini, who also is a city council member, credits City Manager Jim Crosby with prompting the creation of the mobile display.

“The city manager said, ‘We need to take the museum to the people; it belongs to them,’” Cacini said.

Cacini donated a trailer, and veteran Jerry Icenhower became the project manager.

The display includes:

A helmet and pictures from World War I;

A framed copy of The Daily Oklahoman’s front page declaring the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor;

World War II uniforms, including one from a military nurse;

A display commemorating prisoners of war.

The museum has attracted people from as far away as Russia and South Korea, and its visitors include school and scouting groups.

However, it’s important to reach more people and instill in them a sense of military history, Icenhower said.

“Everything has a story, and we’re excited to present historical items anytime we can,” he said.

The museum is completing its sixth year.

It opened in July 2013 on the top floor of the Yukon Historical Society Museum and Art Center at 601 Oak Ave.

In December 2016, it moved to the American Legion Post 160 building at 1020 W. Main St.

It is planning an anniversary gala at 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Dale Robertson Center.

For information, contact Cacini at 517-1901 or Icenhower at 514-6794.