Millers earn perfect record in eastern Oklahoma

Yukon traveled to Warner, Oklahoma, to compete in the Connors State June Showcase, and traveled home down Interstate-40 with a 4-0 record.

The Millers found multiple ways to win games, with two come-from-behind wins and two shutouts against teams from Oklahoma and Arkansas.

In game one, the Millers defeated the Arkansas Pirates 13-12 in a scoring parade.

Yukon didn’t take its first lead in the contest until the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Millers rattled off three runs to take the 13-12 lead on a sacrifice fly from Jett Lodes that plated Remy Plattner.

Cody Pfieffer earned the win with three innings of only giving up one run on two hits.

Hunter Brown and Lodes combined for four innings and gave up 11 earned runs on 10 hits and five walks.

Carson Benge and Kobe Flow needed only 95 pitches to earn a combined shutout against the Sandlot in game two.

Benge earned the win, due to starting and collecting four innings on the mound during the Millers 8-0 victory.

Carson Lee connected on a two-run home run in the third inning for Yukon’s lone home run.

Lee and Benge tied for a game high three runs-batted-in, each going 2-for-3.

The Millers followed up the shutout over the Sandlot with another shutout over the Diamnd Prospects, 7-0.

Nick Scavitto pitched the complete game shutout on 67 pitches, only giving up one hit, two walks and striking out six.

Josh Sanders led the offense with three RBIs on a 2-for-3 game.

In Yukon’s final game, the Millers gave up an early lead when AA Ramos scored two in the bottom of the third inning.

But that’s all the runs the Millers would allow for the remainder of the contest.

Yukon answered back with one run in the fourth before rattling off a combined six runs in the fifth and sixth innings en route to a 7-2 victory.

Victor Prentice earned the start and picked up the win after pitching three innings, giving up two runs (one earned), three walks and two strikeouts.

Offensively the Millers earned RBIs from Cade Parsons, Matt Wilson and Lee.

Yukon is on the road Wednesday at Choctaw for a 1- and 3 p.m. doubleheader against the Yellowjackets.