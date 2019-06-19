City of Yukon, 3 Yukon businesses take home Frontier Country Awards

Yukon is a destination city with events that rival any across the metro area and exceptional tourist attractions.

The city of Yukon won several awards Friday during the annual Frontier Country Awards ceremony, as did a local restaurant, a stable full of Clydesdales and a winery.

The awards ceremony is held annually and honors the best destinations and attractions in central Oklahoma.

The city of Yukon received outstanding children’s attraction or event for Festival of the Child, honorable mention for outstanding attraction for Christmas in the Park and was named the outstanding tourism community of the year.

The city of Yukon also was recognized for the 20-year anniversaries of Taste of Yukon and Concerts in the Park, and the Yukon Chamber of Commerce was recognized for its 60-year anniversary.

In addition, the outstanding agritourism attraction or event was the Express Clydesdale Barn.

The outstanding restaurant was Green Chile Kitchen, and the outstanding local owned business was Farfalla Winery.

“We are really excited to have so many people from Yukon nominated and who won for Frontier Country. We usually have a good representation, but this year was terrific,” said Jenna Roberson, a spokesperson for the city.

“Winning tourism community of the year was a really nice surprise. It goes to show that Yukon has a lot to offer,” she said.

Frontier Country Marketing Association is a non-profit, membership-based marketing association that promotes tourism in the 12 central counties of Oklahoma.

FCMA uses cooperative marketing programs, sponsorships, advertising and exclusive Frontier Country products, as well as public relations assistance, to help attractions, events or destinations reach in-state and out-of-state travelers.