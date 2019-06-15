Two from Yukon appointed to state panel

Two Yukon residents have been appointed to the board of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse.

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat announced Thursday the appointment of Kari Stomprud and Dr. Carisa Wilsie, both of Yukon, to the state panel.

The two will serve as his appointments on the state board, in accordance with government accountability reforms enacted earlier this year.

“Mental health and substance abuse issues gather a lot of attention in relation to criminal justice reform, but we must not overlook the significant impact mental health and addiction issues have on kids in school and kids in the child welfare system” Treat said. “As a public school teacher, Kari Stomprud brings a great perspective on the great need to address addiction and mental health issues in our schools so kids can get healthy and be successful. Dr. Carisa Wilsie, as a child welfare expert, has insight on how we can better manage the mental health and addiction issues of children served by DHS. I appreciate the willingness of Mrs. Stomprud and Dr. Wilsie to serve and I know they’ll do an excellent job,” Treat said.

Stomprud serves as the special needs coordinator at Canadian Valley Technology Center in El Reno, and before that was a special education facilitator and special education teacher at Yukon High School.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Mississippi and a master’s in educational leadership from the University of Central Oklahoma.

Wilsie is an adjunct assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and is a clinical assistant professor in the section of developmental and behavioral pediatrics at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

She is a frequent lecturer and author on child behavioral and psychology issues.

Wilsie holds a bachelor’s degree in family psychology from Oklahoma Baptist University, a master’s degree in clinical child psychology from Auburn University, and a doctor of philosophy in clinical psychology and clinical child psychology from Auburn University.