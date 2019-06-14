LifeChurch donates funds to Compassionate Hands, Manna Pantry

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

newseditor@mustangnews.info

Life.Church of Yukon demonstrated its commitment to helping the community Thursday by giving to two agencies that help the needy.

Pastors Tim Knox and Logan Prince presented two checks of $6,000 each – one to Compassionate Hands and one to Manna Pantry.

Ramona Ritchie, of Manna Pantry’s fundraising committee, noted that the food bank appreciates every donation it receives.

“Six thousand dollars is like a million to us,” she said.

The food bank has been able to greatly expand its service in recent years because of growing donations from stores and restaurants, she said.

For example, LongHorn Steakhouse donated 450 pounds of food one night.

Compassionate Hands relies heavily on donations, including ones from churches and individuals, Director Joann Riley said.

It serves people within a 30-mile radius of Yukon, providing short-term help with things such as rent, temporary lodging, utility payments and prescriptions.

It operates a van that transports people to medical appointments, on shopping trips and to other places they need to go.

Compassionate Hands obtained the van through a federal grant, and it is buying a second one through another grant.

However, it depends upon donations to pay drivers and buy gas, Riley said.

“We appreciate the help from Life.Church so much,” Riley said.

Compassionate Hands is holding a spaghetti dinner and raffle at the Yukon Masonic Lodge, 1201 E. Main St., from 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 22. Tickets are $5.