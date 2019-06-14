Ex-teacher sentenced to prison

By TERRY GROOVER

tgroover@theyukonreview.com

A former Yukon chemistry teacher who admitted earlier this month that she had sex with one of her students was sentenced Friday to prison.

Canadian County District Judge Paul Hesse told Hunter Day that her actions in November 2017 ruined not only her life but the life of the 16-year-old student that she raped.

Despite having more than two dozen people in the courtroom supporting her and pleas from her husband and father-in-law that the 24-year-old woman be sentenced to probation, Hesse ordered that she serve 10 years in prison with seven of those years being suspended on convictions of second-degree rape and solicitation of sex from a minor.

Hesse ordered that the sentences run at the same time.

Day will be required to register as a sex offender.

She will remain on probation for the seven years that remain on her sentence.

Day also was ordered to make a payment to the victim’s compensation fund and will pay a fine.

Restitution will be determined after she is released from prison.

A tearful Day told Hesse that she was sorry for what had occurred and that she didn’t understand the consequences of her actions at the time.

Day was a first-year, emergency certified chemistry teacher at Yukon High School when she and the student developed their relationship.

Her attorney, Tommy Adler, pointed out that Day had never planned to be a teacher, but had been thrust into the role just 60 days before the events occurred.

He also said that had Day not been a teacher, her actions would not have been criminal because her victim was 16 and she was 22.

The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16.

Day was arrested on Nov. 15, 2017, after the victim’s parents when to authorities with concerns that their son and Day were spending an excessive amount of time together.

Day, who is married and has a three-month-old son, took responsibility for her actions during Friday’s hearing.

She will have to serve at least 2 ½ years in prison before she will be eligible for parole.