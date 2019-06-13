Mustang deputy to become OKC assistant superintendent

Tracy Skinner, who was appointed as the deputy superintendent for the Mustang School District in January, has announced that she is leaving the district.

Skinner was hired Monday to become the assistant superintendent for academics for the Oklahoma City School District, where she will join forces with former Mustang Superintendent Sean McDaniel.

McDaniel served in the Mustang district until May 2018, when he moved to the Oklahoma City district.

Skinner had been with the Mustang district since 2013, having served as McDaniel’s assistant superintendent of academics from 2016.

She also served as the director of human resources and director of secondary schools.

Superintendent Charles Bradley appointed her his deputy superintendent in January.

Skinner also has experience as a middle school and high school principal in another district.

She is the president of the Oklahoma Association of School Curriculum and Development.

Skinner’s last day in Mustang will be June 30.