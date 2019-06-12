OBITUARY – Elmer James ‘EJ’ Hagar Jr.

Elmer James “EJ” Hagar Jr., 59, of Mustang, passed away Saturday.

Born on June 12, 1959, to Viola Mae and Elmer James Hagar of Okarche, EJ married Brenda Millsap of Spencer.

They were married almost 40 years.

He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the U.S. Army as a sergeant first class.

He continued his federal career with the FAA and retired with 41 years of combined service.

EJ was a faithful husband, loving father and committed Christian, who desired to share God’s love with everyone he met.

He served as a Sunday school teacher and choir member at Chisolm Heights Baptist Church and then served on the Host Team at Life.Church Mustang.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Larry Hagar and David Hagar.

EJ is survived by his wife, Brenda; sons Joseph (Sarah) and Jason, and granddaughter, Alyssa, all of Mustang; brother, Jim (Mimi) Hagar of Nashville, Tennessee; brother, Bob (Sherri) Hagar of Arlington, Texas; and many other extended family members.

A service to celebrate EJ’s life was held Wednesday at Life.Church Mustang.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of EJ to The ALS Association.