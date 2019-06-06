Isaias Silva earns All-City top honor at event

As a freshman, Isaias Silva scored five goals, but as a sophomore the Bronco led Class 6A in goals with 26.

On top of the 26 goals, Silva also collected 11 assists during the Broncos semifinal run.

“I feel like I grew my mentality, and the speed of play at the high school level helped me work harder to achieve bigger goals with the team,” Silva said.

The season didn’t start off on the right foot for Silva who was unable to score in the first few contests. However, once he put the first goal in the back of the net, Silva said he could tell the season was going to be special.

Silva had several hat tricks, including one match in which he scored five goals.

As the season went along, Mustang fans just expected Silva to put each shot in the back of the net, and it was a surprise if the keeper had any chance at a save.

With the successful season, the accolades piled up for the sophomore.

Monday, he was awarded possibly the biggest of them all when he was named All-City Preps Best of OKC Metro Male Soccer Player of the Year.

The award was presented by NBA superstar Blake Griffin, who is a former Sooner basketball standout.

“It was great to accept that award. And to represent Mustang soccer, it shows that soccer is growing here in Mustang and for me to be able to represent was really nice,” Silva said. “I was shocked, very happy and very blessed to receive that award.”

Now that Silva has earned the honor of being named the best player in the metro, and his team has hosted a semifinals match, he said there is one thing left for him and the team to do … win a state title.

“We are taking it step-by-step. We want to achieve getting further than we did last year, but we have to take it step-by-step,” Silva said.

Mustang’s Dalton Tunstall was named to All-City First Team, Alex Murillo was a second-team selection while Elias Diaz and Nick Brown received honorable mention.

Mustang soccer began its summer schedule Tuesday with a 1-0 win over U.S. Grant and a 3-3 tie against Moore.

The team will be back in action Thursday against Southmoore at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. against Westmoore on the Mustang Soccer Pitch.