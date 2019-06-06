Council rejects OKC service request that would lead to large development

By Chris Eversole

The Mustang City Council didn’t take long to unanimously reject a request from Oklahoma City that Mustang provide services to land south of the city limits.

“We don’t need to take on that customer,” Mayor Jess Schweinberg said.

At issue is the development of two square miles directly south of the city limits — which could have a major economic impact.

The Walton Group, which is a national developer, and Crout Companies of Mustang are planning projects in the area.

Robert Crout, who has developed many projects in the Mustang area, said the Walton proposal would create a large community with homes, stores and

offices.

“It would be a very nice project,” he said.

The two-square-miles is equivalent to one-sixth of the city of Mustang’s 12-square-miles.

The Walton Group and other landowners sought to de-annex the land from Oklahoma City so it could be annexed into Mustang.

In April 2017, the Oklahoma City City Council denied the de-annexation on a 5-4 vote, with then-Mayor Mick Cornett on the losing side.

The landowners filed suit against Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City has said it is unable to provide sewer and water service to the area.

OKC’s request that Mustang provide sewer, water, police and fire service to the land is part of the negotiations to settle the suit.

Although Mustang would get revenue from the sale of sewer and water service, it would not get any sales tax or property tax revenue, City Manager Timothy Rooney said.

“I don’t see this as benefitting us,” Council member Brian Grider said.

Council member Travis McKenzie waved his hand across his body and said “no.”

The area is between Sara Road and Mustang Road from S.W. 89th Street and S.W. 119th Street.

Not all landowners in the area favor development of the area.

David Anderson, who is a Canadian County commissioner, and his son own 25 acres in the area.

“I like looking to the north and seeing the open pasture,” he said.

In the 2017 Oklahoma City City Council meeting, Councilman Larry McAtee, who represents the area, described Mustang as a “shoebox” and suggested the council consider how the plot of land in the proposed de-annexation was far removed from Oklahoma City with no water or sewer services.

“It sits across the street from a city willing to provide those services,” he said.

Although McAtee voiced his approval and called the de-annexation a “win-win situation for everybody,” other council members did not see it that way.

According to an Oklahoma City staff evaluation, the estimated economic benefit to OKC is $70,700 per year in avoided maintenance and public safety service costs.

The estimated economic cost to Oklahoma City is between $192,000 and $549,000 per year in unrealized revenue from property and sales tax.