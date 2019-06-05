Yukon schools to relocate Surrey Hills Pre-K program

Growth within the northern part of the Yukon School District has prompted the district to move one of its prekindergarten programs off-site.

The school board voted to spend $4,000 per month to lease a building owned by Links 2 Learning.

The building is located at 12230 N. Mustang Road, which is about two miles from Surrey Hills Elementary School.

Dr. Sheli McAdoo, the assistant superintendent, said that by leasing the site and moving the prekindergarten program off campus, it will allow the district to reduce the need to construct additional classroom space.

The Surrey Hills region is among the fastest growing residential areas in the school district. More than 1,200 homes are expected to be built in the area over the next few years.

The district is in the process of building a new intermediate school in the area that will serve students in the fourth- through sixth-grades. That school is expected to be open in the 2020 school year.

In addition, McAdoo said the district already is building three new classrooms this year at Surrey Hills Elementary. That is in addition to another four that already have been completed.

She said the district already waslooking at an expansion of Surrey Hills through portable buildings.

“We found a great location, and it gave us the opportunity (to relocate),” McAdoo said.

McAdoo said the district has four prekindergarten classes with about 88 students enrolled. It is a full-day program.

Parents are required to provide transportation to the program.

Under the lease agreement, the school district will have the right to use the facilities from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each school day. However, between 2:30 p.m. and 8 a.m., the owners can use the property.

The lease also requires that the preschool close on the same day as the Piedmont School District.

Also Monday, the school board appointed a new assistant principal for Yukon Middle School.

Kimberly Davis, who has served as a math teacher in the district for the past five years, was selected to replace Valerie Sauls, who resigned in May.

Before joining the Yukon district, Davis worked in the Putnam City and Bethany school districts, as well as at Bethany Christian Academy.

In other action, the school board agreed to sell the city a strip of permanent easement on the property of Red Stone Intermediate School for utility locations. The city will pay the school district $10 for the property.

In addition, the board approved a new handwriting curriculum for students in prekindergarten through third grade. The district will use the Zaner-Bloser Handwriting Curriculum.