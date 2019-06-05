Youth fun abounds at Yukon parks’ events

Children in the Yukon area don’t need to go far to find summertime entertainment.

The City of Yukon is hosting several events and activities throughout the summer geared toward the youth. Many began this week but there still are opportunities to take part later in the month.

Jackie Cooper Gymnasium will host to two free activities.

Monday the gym held a “NERF War” where 20 children arrived with guns and were provided darts. Children ages 5-13 were eligible to participate. Another session will be held July 8 from 1 to 2 p.m. No-sign up is required.

Dodgeball will also be a free event happening twice over the summer.

On June 10 and July 15, kids ages 6-13 can show up at the Jackie Cooper Gym to play dodgeball among their peers. The event will last from 1 to 2 p.m.

There’s still time to sign up for the Youth Archery Class for July 9-25. Kids ages 9-14 can learn the basics of archery including safety, etiquette, and shooting skills. The fee is $5. Participants must bring five target arrows.

The beginner session will take place beginning at 10 a.m. and intermediates will start at 11 a.m. The class will take place at Jackie Cooper Gym.

A Kids Fitness Camp at the Community Center will take place at the end of June and the middle of July.

The fitness camp is intended to introduce children to an active lifestyle through activities that promote physical fitness.

Dates run from June 24-26 and July 15-17.

For more information on the events contact the Jackie Cooper Gym by phone 350-8920 or the Community Center at 354-8442. Those interested can also visit

yukonok.gov.