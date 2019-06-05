Mustang Athletics reveals Hall of Fame inductees

In its second year, Mustang Athletic Department announced four individuals and one team will be inducted into the Mustang Athletics Hall of Fame.

Charles Carpenter, Toby Daugherty, James Garner, Shane Hamman, and the 1984 girls’ volleyball team will go up in the hall of fame Aug. 24 at the Mustang Event Center.

Toby Rowland will be the master of ceremonies. Those wishing to attend can purchase tickets by calling 376-7366.

Athletic Director Robert Foreman said via news release he is excited to honor the inductees.

“We are very proud to introduce our second hall of fame class. Once again our committee members did an outstanding job in selecting a group that our community can be proud of.”

Charles Carpenter: (Football) Coach Carpenter served as head coach of the Mustang football program from 1973-1992 with a career record of (126-89). He led Mustang to the playoffs nine times. The Broncos earned four district championships (’78, ’80, ’82, ’84) and a state runner-up finish in 1980 losing a hard fought game to Ada 10-3. Carpenter oversaw the transition from a Class 2A program to a 6A program by the end of his tenure.

Toby Daugherty: (Football, Wrestling, Track) Toby was an All-State football player, state champion wrestler, high school All-American, AAU Junior Olympic freestyle and Greco Roman Nation Champion and a fourth place finisher in the shot put at the state meet. Daugherty graduated from Mustang High School in 1981.

James Garner: (Football, Basketball, Baseball) Garner was a four-year letterman in baseball three-year letterman in football and basketball. Garner was the first quarterback in Mustang football history, he played on the 1970 basketball team that won 18 consecutive games and he was named the 1970 little all-city baseball player of the year by the Daily Oklahoman. Garner went on to a fast-pitch softball career and was a member of the 1978 World Championship team. Garner graduated from Mustang High School in 1970.

Shane Hamman: (Weightlifting) Hamman was a 1990 graduate of Mustang High School where he competed in both football and wrestling. Hamman competed in the 2000 and 2004 Olympics as a weightlifter. He set the American record in the snatch, clean and jerk and total kgs while placing seventh at the 2004 Olympic games. Hamman is often referred to as the strongest weightlifter in American History.

1984 Mustang High School Girls Volleyball team: (45-0) The team was coached by 2018 hall of fame inductee Linda Lacy. Lacy’s team went a perfect 45-0 and earned the 1984 state championship. The squad was led by all-staters Darlene Justik, Marianne Denton, Mandy Smith and Stephanie Nowicki. Other members of the team were Terri Triplet, Abbie Ritter, Angie Terrett, Heidi Long, Shellie Siebold, Terri Pyle, Jill Stitler, and Cindy Maddux. During the perfect season, Mustang defeated the likes of Broken Arrow, Norman, Yukon, Putnam City West, Hollan Hall, Casady, Putnam City North and Edmond.