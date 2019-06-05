Assistant superintendent accepts top job in Purcell

Yukon Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sheli McAdoo has resigned in order to accept a superintendent’s position in Purcell.

McAdoo submitted her resignation last week. It was accepted, with regret, during Monday’s school board meeting.

McAdoo has served as Yukon’s assistant superintendent for seven years. Prior to that, she was executive director of secondary education for the Oklahoma City School District.

McAdoo’s first day in the 1,400-student Purcell district will be July 1.

“I am very sad to be leaving, but it has been fantastic to work here,” McAdoo said.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth is a graduate of Purcell High School. McAdoo said he was supportive of her decision to apply for the position.

“Jason is an alumni of Purcell and well respected and loved there. He’s always been supportive, not only in this case, but in every case,” she said.

McAdoo said she will miss the support that the community has for the schools.

“The community. The fabulous people, the way the schools are taken of. Great principals and colleagues. The kids,” she said.

McAdoo is replacing Jason Midkiff, who resigned to take a position with the state Department of Education.

Simeroth, who is on vacation, was not immediately available for comment.