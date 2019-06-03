Mustang Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department recorded the following arrests between May 27 and May 31:

Ryan Aaron Holman, 31, Oklahoma City: Disorderly conduct, public intoxication;

Erica Sanchez, 21, Oklahoma City: Driving with suspended license, defective headlights, two counts failure to comply;

Jeffery Carl Mendoza, 25, Mustang: Failure to wear seat belt, driving with revoked license;

Emilio Granja III, 37, Oklahoma City: Disobey traffic control device, driving with suspended license;

Zachary Johnson, 29, Tuttle: Burglary from auto, six counts unauthorized use of credit or debit card;

Bill Travis Black, 32, Oklahoma City: Possession of paraphernalia;

Michael Austin Pons, 29, Oklahoma City: Possession of paraphernalia, driving with suspended license, disobey traffic control device, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana;

Raven Potter, 25, Oklahoma City: Possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, failure to carry insurance, speeding, driving with suspended license;

Airica Marie Gray, 25, Oklahoma City: Larceny from retailer;

Aaron Scott Johnson, 23, Oklahoma City: Larceny from retailer;

Stephanie Soto, 24, Oklahoma City: Defective tail lamps, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana;