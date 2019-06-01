Woman, 26, jailed in stabbing

A Yukon woman remained in the Canadian County jail on Thursday after being accused of stabbing her roommate multiple times with a knife over the weekend.

Brandalyn Jenee Plender, 26, is being held on $50,000 bail. She faces an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon complaint.

According to a police report, Plender was arrested while walking in the area of her home in the 400 block of S. Eighth Street.

Police officials said officers responded to a call from the 600 block of Yukon Avenue after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed multiple times.

The man told police that his roommate had stabbed him with a knife, and he had run from the home.

The man identified Plender as his roommate.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

According to court records, Plender has been convicted at least twice on domestic violence charges. One count was reduced to disorderly conduct.

In addition, several protective orders have been issued against her. The most recent was in 2017, according to court records.

She had not been charged in the most recent incident as of Thursday.