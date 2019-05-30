Sami See honored with several season awards

Samantha See stood out all season and now she’s seeing her hard work recognized.

See has accumulated a myriad of awards in the weeks following the end of the regular season.

Her name has appeared on the All-State and All-District list. She was named co-offensive player of the year in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference along with Yukon’s Myka Hiembach.

“I’ve gotten some awards in the past but this has been a lot of recognition that’s just started happening after the games,” See said. “It was really cool just to see everything I’ve been doing pay off.”

Though she’s been recognized statewide, one award stands above the rest.

In a vote made by the Mustang girls’ soccer team, See was voted most valuable player. Being recognized by her teammates, she says, means more.

“I think getting awards form your teammates just knowing that they see your effort and leadership and how you really contribute to the team,” she said. “It was really awesome to know they noticed those kinds of things.”

The Lady Broncos ended the season state runners-up to Norman North. The Lady Timberwolves won the state championship 2-0 over Mustang earlier this month.

See was a key cog in the team’s 16-3 record. She scored majority of Mustang’s 72 goals.

A senior this year, See will continue playing soccer for Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. After fielding offers from seven schools, including the University of Nebraska and the University of Oklahoma, ORU’s full-ride was the best option for her.

“She’s going to see the field her freshman year and I think she’ll tell you that means a lot because she can make a difference,” her mother, C.J. See, said.