Mustang graduates carve a niche in woodworking

By Kirk Wilson – Mustang Public Schools

During graduation on May 17, three Mustang High School seniors found out via text message that their woodworking projects had been accepted into a national woodworking competition.

The North American Wood-working Contest will be held July 17-20 in Las Vegas.

The Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers Fair will feature North America’s largest display of woodworking equipment and supplies for furniture, cabinet, millwork manufacturers and custom woodworking shops.

This event also features student competitions.

“This is an elite group,” said woodworking teacher Mike McGarry.

“Only 20 total high school projects from Canada and the USA were selected from over 250 entrees.”

Three of the 20 were built by graduates: Vavek Patel for a vase, Kailen Weidner for a split dresser and Zach Holt for a desk.

This is Vavek’s second time as a finalist.

The student works will be on display during the show, and winners, as well as best in show, will be announced at a banquet July 19.