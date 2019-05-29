Road projects, parking lots top Yukon’s capital improvement wish list

Yukon City Manager Jim Crosby unveiled a capital improvement proposal that includes 12 projects that city officials and residents have identified as priorities.

Most of the projects relate to road work, although he pointed out that only the first two are projects that must be completed — Frisco Road interchange and State Highway 4 bridge replacement.

The total cost for all 12 projects is $12.6 million.

Crosby said it is unlikely that all of the projects will be handled this year. Instead, the list is a wish list.

The Interstate 40-Frisco Road interchange project is the most expensive endeavor for the city at just over $7.2 million.

It is a cooperative effort between the cities of Yukon, Oklahoma City and the State Department of Transportation.

The city of Yukon already has completed a portion of its work, including payments for the purchase of some rights-of-way and the related costs for relocating some utility services.

The city also can include in its costs the relocation of Vandament Avenue, which was reconfigured to make room for the proposed site for the on- and off-ramps that will be constructed.

Yukon’s portion of the construction costs is estimated at $4.5 million.

Crosby said the rest of the funds are related to utility relocation expenses and the purchase of an outdoor advertising sign and engineering expenses.

He also pointed out that Yukon’s costs are not final and may either go up or could be lower.

Construction on the interchange is expected to begin early next year.

The other priority project is the $1.8 million the city will spend on the replacement of three bridges on SH-4 between Wagner Road and Wilshire Boulevard.

The bridges will be replaced with a single-span 1,500-foot bridge. The project is expected to be awarded within the next few months.

It had originally been scheduled to be awarded in April. However, delays in relocating some utilities have stalled the project.

Because most of the $3.7 million project is funded by the state, Yukon is only responsible for 20% of the utility relocation costs.

The project also will widen SH-4 by adding shoulders and turn lanes.

Crosby has said the bridge will be constructed to eventually carry four lanes of traffic.

Officials estimated construction of the bridge will begin in the fall, although several utilities are in the process of relocating their lines currently.

Crosby said the remaining 10 projects are secondary priorities, but at least some of them will need to be completed to benefit the roads that will be impacted by the SH-4 project.

Wagner and 11th streets will become major thoroughfares once the second phase of SH-4 begins. That project will involve widening the highway from Main Street to Wagner Road to four lanes. Officials plan to close the road to through traffic during that time.

That will mean that Wagner and 11th Street will see significantly heavier traffic, including semi-truck traffic.

Crosby has proposed reconstructing 11th Street from the railroad tracks to Wagner Road at a cost of $450,000.

The No. 4 project is the possible purchase of a former lumber yard located on Third Street near downtown.

The property is currently abandoned. Crosby said he would like to purchase the land, which is owned by Stan Lingo, for parking, a pocket park and other uses.

The estimated cost is $500,000, with the property valued at $450,000. The remaining costs would be for demolition, surveys, an environmental study and contingencies.

No. 5 on the list is improvements to Wilshire Road from 11th Street to Richland Road. The city would share the cost of the $1.4 million project with Oklahoma City and Canadian County District 1.

The project includes rebuilding 2.7 miles of road and replacing a bridge.

The county commissioners were to approve their agreement during Tuesday’s meeting.

Yukon’s portion of the cost is $700,000.

No. 6 is the improvement to parking at Taylor Park. Crosby said the work involves expanding the east parking lot to the south of the soccer fields and to the east of the Spirit League field. In addition, the parking lot would be lighted.

Approximately 141 parking spaces and five additional handicapped spaces will be created at a cost of $484,113.

No. 7 also involves Taylor Park, which is on 11th Street. Crosby said he would like to replace the existing storm drain with a 60-inch concrete storm drain under the road the provides access to the in the west portion of the park.

That area is host to a BMX track and a remote-control car race track.

The project is expected to cost about $26,000.

No. 8 is the repaving of 11th Street from Wagner Road to the North Canadian River Bridge. The project is related to the SH-4 work and would include the reconstruction of the roadway at a cost of $370,000.

No. 9 is the expansion of a parking lot at the Dale Robertson Center. Crosby said he would to see the west side the existing parking lot and north of the main driveway expanded.

The parking lot will be asphalt with lighting and would add 21 new parking spaces. The cost is estimated at $135,000.

No. 10 is to add sidewalks at Mulvey’s Pond at City Park.

Crosby said the idea is to connect the existing sidewalk system and extend it east to W Parkland Drive to provide access from the east to the sidewalk system. The cost, he said, is about $29,000.

No. 11 on the project list is improvements to 11th Street from the North side of the North Canadian River Bridge to Foreman Road. The cost is $204,000.

No. 12 is 11th Street from Foreman Road to Wilshire Boulevard at a cost of $637,309.

Crosby said the projects are a wish list of work the city would like to see completed.

“We’re not married to any projects at this time, except the first two,” he said. “As funds become available, we will bring these to the council to approve or disapprove.”

The projects will be funded through the sale of revenue bonds.