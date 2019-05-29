Barber, 80, snips idea of retirement

Since the mid-1960s, Jim Hedrick has been clipping hair, and he has no plans to put down his scissors.

Hedrick turns 80 this week.

“I like to eat,” Hedrick said, while sitting in his barber’s chair at A Barber Shop, located on Vandament.

But more importantly, he said, is that he likes to cut hair and if he stays home, he will get bored.

“I don’t like to stay home. I always come to the barber shop. It’s not real hard work,” he said. “I don’t have to do an outside job. I prefer this.”

That doesn’t mean that Hedrick hasn’t worked outside. He spent several years in the 1970s and 80s working in the oil industry and has worked as a real estate appraiser.

But since 1964, when he got his barber’s license, he’s been clipping hair.

Hedrick said he has seen all the styles and has cut most of them from crew cuts to mullets to perms.

Today, he’s handling basic cuts and crew cuts.

He estimates that he cuts the hair of at least 100 people each week.

“It’s been a good living,” he said.

Hedrick got into the business at the urging of his brother-in-law, who also was a barber. The move was made so he could make more money.

“I was working at a gas station for $85 per week. He said I could make $150 cutting hair,” Hedrick said.

In fact, he did. However, the cost of living continued to rise.

Hedrick was born and raised, until he was 13, in Geary. That’s when he left home.

He said he earned money pulling cotton and doing odd jobs.

“We were a poor family,” he said. “It was the ‘50s. You did what you had to do.”

He moved to Yukon in the early 60s and attended barber college in Oklahoma City. Since then, cutting hair has been part of his life.

“I like to cut hair. I just want to cut hair,” he said.

Hedrick said he never learned to do perms or coloring. His clientele is mainly men.

“I had other barbers who could do that stuff. I, basically, don’t know how,” he said.

Over the years, he has done thousands upon thousands of haircuts.

And he plans to continue doing what he does.

“It’s been good to me,” Hedrick said.