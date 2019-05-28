Mustang Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department recorded the following arrests between May 21 and May 25:

Angel Dawne Fallwell, 30, Oklahoma City: Driving with revoked license;

Kylie Nicole Scott, 20, Mustang: Possession of paraphernalia, defective headlights;

Theron Jerel Barker, 21, Oklahoma City: Possession of paraphernalia;

Jordan Maeen, 31, Yukon: Expired license plate, failure to appear;

Lacie Marie Coats, 33, Mustang: Failure to appear;

Christopher Olguin, 19, Mustang: Speeding, failure to appear;

Lucas Garrett Stott, 27, Mustang: Failure to carry insurance, failure to appear;

Joshua Levi Gordon, 31, Oklahoma City: Driving with suspended license;