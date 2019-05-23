Class of 2019 crosses stage of Lloyd Noble Center

By Chris Eversole

Families and friends joined the Mustang High Schools Class of 2019 in their commencement exercise Friday. The crowd filled Lloyd Noble Center on campus of the University of Oklahoma, except for the section behind the stage.

About 700 seniors participated in the ceremony for this, the largest graduating class in the history of the burgeoning school system.

The concert band, directed by Ryan Edgmon, performed the prelude and the processional.

Kaitlyn de los Angeles, the senior class vice president, welcomed guests.

Senior members of the JROTC color guard made the presentation of colors, then scurried to the locker rooms to change into their caps and gowns.

They included:

Cadet Sgt. Maj. Cameron Brown

Cadet Lt. Col. Elizabeth Karbs

Cadet Command Sgt. Maj. Colten Gray

Cadet 1st Lt. Justin Bryan

Cadet Cpt. Andrew Borseth

Macy Godwin, the senior class secretary, led the Pledge of Allegiance.

The senior vocal music ensemble, directed by Sohailah Stout, led the National Anthem.

Superintendent Charles Bradley, followed by Vale-dictorian Brittney Tran, Senior Class President Alexis Howry and Principal Teresa Wilkerson, spoke.

Wilkerson then presented the class to the superintendent, and he presented it to the board of education.

Assistant High School Principal Toby Blair and athletic director Robert Foreman announced each graduate as the board of education members handed them their diplomas.

The ceremony ended with Wilkerson congratulating the graduates.

They then met outside the building for pictures, hugs and congratulations from those closest to them.